Selena Gomez tried to attend Justin Bieber’s Coachella rehearsal but was 'refused entry': Fact check

Justin Bieber made his long-awaited Coachella debut as a headliner on Saturday, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The performance marked his biggest stage return in years after health challenges and a previously canceled tour. Justin Bieber made his Coachella debut as a headliner on Saturday. (AP)

The 32-year-old Canadian superstar opened with a minimalist, intimate set focused on new material from his 2025 albums Swag and Swag II. He performed early tracks including "All I Can Take," "Speed Demon," "First Place," "Go Baby," "Butterflies," and "Walking Away."

Heartfelt family shoutout One of the most emotional moments came during "Everything Hallelujah." Bieber made the song personal, shouting out his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack.

"Hailey, babe, hallelujah… Baby Jack, hallelujah,” he sang, according to fan footage.

Cameras caught Hailey in the crowd blowing a kiss and waving back at her husband.

Viral rumor involving Selena Gomez As clips from the performance spread online, a rumor claimed Selena Gomez tried to attend Bieber’s rehearsal earlier that day but was allegedly "harassed and denied entry by security", prompting her to post an Instagram Story and consider legal action.

The claim originated from a widely viewed X post that shared a screenshot styled as a Selena Gomez Instagram Story.

"Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Coachella incident yesterday, saying that while she and her team were trying to attend Justin Bieber’s rehearsal, security allegedly refused them entry and harassed them. She has now reportedly decided to take legal action against the security team and the event organizers," the X post claimed.

The alleged Story read, "Just came out to see Justin Bieber's rehearnal and ended up getting harassed by security @couchella this is unacceptable. I came in peace and got treated like a criminal... I'll be taking this further."