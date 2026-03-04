Internet horrified as Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco's feet days after his ‘dirty feet’ fiasco: ‘How to unsee this?’

During the latest episode of Benny's new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, Selena kissed was seen sitting on the floor while Benny sat on the sofa with his feet on the table kept in front. Selena kissed Benny's feet, which made him pause and look at his friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. “You like that?” he jokingly asked the duo. Selena went on to slap his leg jokingly and said, “Oh, don’t make it a moment!”

Singer Selena Gomez appeared in the March 3 episode of Friends Keep Secrets podcast with husband Benny Blanco and his friends Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco. During the podcast, she kissed Benny's toe while talking about their ‘healthy episode,’ a move that has set many on social media talking. (Also read: Selena Gomez does not care about Benny Blanco's fart or dirty feet, even as internet is ‘horrified’ by it )

As their friends talked about how both Selena and Benny are so easy with PDA, Benny added, “In interviews with her… because I know she likes to keep it professional, I try not to show too much, like… because she's her own entity. I want her to shine and be her own independent woman. So I try so hard. I use every bone in my body not to be googly-eyed over her and not want to kiss her and jump her bones all the time.” Selena went on to add that her relationship with Benny “is probably so healthy and one of the greatest things of life.”

How theinternet reacted But the internet was not feeling the same energy from Selena's gesture of kissing Benny's feet. One social media user commented, “Girl, there's already some dirt on her feet right there!” “How can I unsee this? Everything I know about them is against my will,” said another.

One comment read, “For my mental health, this is AI, and I’m going to continue on with my day and forget about it.” Another added, “Ewww, I don't know what to say anymore after this like what was the point??”

Selena's kiss comes a week after Benny faced backlash for the first episode of the podcast, where he put his feet up on the couch to show his unwashed feet on full display. He also farted and even asked if the sound was picked up on the mike.