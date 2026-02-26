Selena Gomez does not care about Benny Blanco's fart or dirty feet, even as internet is ‘horrified’ by it
Benny Blanco launched a new podcast called Friends Keep Secrets but all the internet could think about was his dirty feet and affinity to fart during filming.
Actor-singer Selena Gomez has doubled down on her love for husband, record producer Benny Blanco, dirty feet, flatulence, et al. Even as the internet is ‘horrified’ by Benny’s unwashed feet and affinity to fart on camera, even going so far as urging Selena to reconsider her marriage, the Disney alum only falls ‘more and more’ in love with him every day.
Benny Blanco’s dirty feet and flatulence steal the show
Benny recently launched the pilot episode of his new podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, with Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, but the only key takeaway from the 49-minute episode was that the record producer doesn’t wash his feet and will fart on screen. At one point in the podcast, which is also on video, Benny puts his feet up on the couch with his unwashed feet on full display. A while later, he lifts his butt and farts, even asking if the sound was picked up on the mike.
The internet, of course, made its opinion known. “Benny Blanco debuts his new podcast by farting with his dirty feet on his and Selena Gomez’s couch,” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) sharing a clip that captured the essence of both. An Instagram user wrote, “Selena, girl, blink if you need help girl.” One person even commented, “He looks like he should be a secret,” while another remarked, “Benny is a little too comfortable.” A fan even commented, “Oh Selena honey, baby girl. We gotta talk,” while another wrote, “Save Selena. I'm horrified.”
Selena Gomez on her love for Benny Blanco
Even as the internet urged her to reconsider her marriage, Selena seemed to care less about the criticism of Benny’s hygiene. She posted a sweet, monochrome video of herself kissing her husband, set to the song "A Gentle Sunlight" by James Quinn. She also wrote, “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love.”
She also posted a Bible verse that reads: “The lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18.”
For the unversed, Selena and Benny began dating in July 2023, and rumours of their romance sparked in late 2023. In December, she confirmed speculation by commenting on an Instagram fan page, “He is my absolute everything in my heart. Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with.” They got engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot in September 2025.
