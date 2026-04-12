Kendall Jenner sparks dating buzz with 6 years younger NFL QB; Coachella videos go viral

“Caleb Williams is 24 years old. Kendall Jenner is 30 years old. There is a six-year age gap between Williams and Jenner. Caleb and Kendall are both reportedly single and spent time together,” a page offering news on major league football wrote on X. Their video from the event quickly went viral and set tongues wagging.

Kendall Jenner was spotted at Coachella with sister Kylie , and NFL quarterback for Chicago Bears , Caleb Williams, sparking rumors about the two. Notably, Kendall is 30 while Williams is 24 and their six-year age difference also became a talking point.

In the video, Kendall is seen in all-white and Williams is next to her. Based on latest reports, both Kendall and Williams are single, and the internet did not take long to speculate whether there was something brewing between the two.

Kendall Jenner-Caleb Williams send rumors flying One person directly asked “Are Caleb Williams and Kendall dating?”. Another quipped “The Jenner curse GG bears fans.”

The Kardashian/Jenner curse is a pop culture myth that alleges that men who date the sisters experience career declines, scandals, and even injuries. Kendall Jenner even leaned into the narrative, making a joke about it during a Fanatics Sportsbook commercial where she bet on football players.

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The video sees Jenner say “Kardashian Curse? It's not even my last name.”

Meanwhile, Williams photo at Coachella had another person commenting “I’m rooting for both of them.”

Notably, neither Williams nor Jenner have responded to the rumors or addressed them in any way. Jenner has had an extensive dating history that includes celebrities like Harry Styles and Bad Bunny. She's also been known to date sports personalities including NBA players Devin Booker, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin, and Jordan Clarkson as per reports.

Of these, Jenner dated Booker the longest. Her relationship with the Phoenix Suns guard lasted two years before they eventually went their own ways due to busy schedules, back in 2022.

Caleb Williams to Chicago Bears Williams is coming off a great season with the Bears. He led the team to their first division title since 2018. Williams is now preparing for his third season with the team after being named their Offensive Player of the Year.

He was selected 1st overall during the 2024 NFL draft. Before this, he played college football for the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of Oklahoma.