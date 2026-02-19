Chicago Bears make major move after confirming Wolf Lake-Hammond stadium plans

The Chicago Bears have already made a major move after confirming their interest in building a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana, moving away from their home in Illinois. The NFL franchise showed support for Indiana Senate Bill 27, which would facilitate the move. Hammond is 20-30 miles away from downtown Chicago. Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to media at a news conference in Lake Forest (AP)

What did Chicago Bears say? "The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

The amended Indiana Senate Bill 27 passed through the Ways and Means committee in a 24-0 vote. The bill establishes the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority for the purpose of issuing bonds to finance, build and lease a stadium.

"It represents a transformational investment for northwest Indiana and our state," House Speaker Todd Huston told the House Ways and Means committee. He added that the Bears have agreed to invest $2 billion in a stadium site in the region.

Meanwhile, a key Illinois House Revenue and Finance Committee was canceled on Thursday. The meeting was supposed to include talks on the ‘Mega Projects’ bill, which would cover the $5 billion plan for a stadium in Arlington Heights.

Indiana open for business Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a statement.

"Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears," Braun wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly. The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers."