Bill Mcginley cause of death: Rock star Nathan James breaks silence on father's death

Bill Mcginley dead: Renowned musician Nathan James conveyed the tragic news on Friday regarding the discovery of his father's dead body. He was found on a bike trail in the Coyote Run Open Space area in Louisville on July 30, as per Boulder County Coroner’s Office. Bill McGinley, a former professor and poet, was discovered deceased after a cycling accident. Nathan James shared the tragic news and urged others to cherish their loved ones. (Bill McGinley)

James shared this announcement only days after appealing to his fans for assistance in locating Bill McGinley, 72, who had gone missing following his morning bike ride on July 29. However, his exact cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Nathan James' heartfelt tribute to dad Bill Mcginley “I flew from California to Colorado to try to find him, and the police found him earlier this afternoon, today, and he is no longer with us,” James stated in a clip posted to his Instagram.

“RIP to my dad. He was my best friend. I love him. I’ve been on an emotional roller coaster ride like none other that I’ve ever been through. This has been the most mental mind (expletive) thing ever. Your dad is missing, and then you find him and he is no longer with us. It’s a different level of (expletive) with your head. So, I just want to thank everybody who helped me find him by sharing my post. I just need some time to myself. I love him so much man.”

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“Don’t forget to tell the people you love that you (expletive) with them and you respect them and you understand them and you are there for them,” he continued. “My dad has gone home upstairs and I love you dad.”

Who was Bill Mcginley? According to Denver 7, McGinley earlier worked as a professor at the University of Colorado.

Shortly after his father went missing, James posted on Instagram, requesting his followers to assist in the search for him.

He was cycling on a white Specialized pedal bicycle, dressed in a dark blue shirt, black shorts, and white socks and shoes.

McGinley served as a former professor of Literacy Studies at the University of Colorado.

Additionally, he was recognized for establishing an online performance poetry journal aimed at high school students and for conducting literacy-focused outreach and professional development initiatives, as stated in a school biography.

Bill Mcginley dead: Tributes pour in Upon learning of his father's passing, his followers promptly offered their love and support.

“I’m so sorry for your loss Nathan,” Kelton Ching commented. “I’m glad he was found and you and your family can get that closure.”

“Dear Nathan. We love you unconditionally. Take time be healthy. Anything you need, we’re here. Always love, Kaytee and Jon," Kaytee Thrun said.