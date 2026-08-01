Amazon safety alert: Nationwide recall issued for Woodure toddler stools after 15 injured
Amazon recall: Woodure recalls 91,000 toddler step stools due to safety risks, including tip-over incidents leading to 15 injuries
Nearly 91,000 toddler kitchen step stools branded as Woodure have been recalled across the country after federal safety authorities discovered that these tower stools may collapse or tip over while in use, posing a risk as a child's torso can fit through the openings located on the front and back sides.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that the defects present a significant risk of severe injury and fatality due to hazards related to tip-over, falls, and entrapment.
Amazon recall: All on Woodure kitchen step stools
Woodure has been notified of 22 incidents related to instability or tip-overs, which include 15 injuries resulting in scrapes, cuts, and bruises.
The recall pertains to Woodure-branded children's tower kitchen step stools, specifically models WD1764, WD1357, and WD1720.
The stools are constructed from plywood and have dimensions of 18 inches in depth, 16.9 inches in width, and 34.6 inches in height, with the model number inscribed on the underside of the bottom step.
These stools were available for purchase on Amazon from July 2024 until June 2026, priced between $60 and $100.
In response to the issue, the manufacturer is providing a repair service rather than a refund.
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Caution issued to consumers
Consumers are advised to cease using the stools without delay and to keep them out of the reach of children. Subsequently, they should reach out to Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development to obtain a complimentary repair kit.
The kit comprises protective nets, stabilizing feet, and detailed installation instructions.
The company will send the kit directly to consumers free of charge.
Consumers with inquiries can contact Shenzhen Muqiqu Creative Development at 844-687-1918 from Monday to Friday, via email at woodure-service@hotmail.com, or online at woodure.com/recall.
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Amazon recall also issued for backyard zipline kits
Over 60,000 backyard zipline kits, in addition to approximately 19,000 individual spring brakes, have been recalled across the country after federal safety authorities discovered that the equipment may break, detach, or fail to adequately slow down riders, resulting in collisions with trees or falls to the ground.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that Trsmima has received 21 notifications regarding the failure of the zipline kit’s turnbuckle, cable, or seat during operation, leading to falls and at least eight injuries, which include fractures, sprains, bruises, and scratches.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More