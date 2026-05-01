Amazon Now to expand to 100 cities in India: Here’s what it means

Amazon is gearing up to expand its fast delivery service, Amazon Now, with plans to roll it out across 100 cities in India. Amazon is set to bring its Amazon Now delivery service to 100 cities across India. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

To support this push, Amazon is investing heavily in specialised fulfilment infrastructure, including over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres. This will enable faster deliveries within minutes, not just in metros but also in non-metro cities.

Expansion plans The expansion will cover cities such as Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Mysore, Panipat, Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore, and Visakhapatnam, in addition to existing markets like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru.

For those unfamiliar, Amazon Now focuses on delivering daily essentials at speed. This includes groceries, personal care items, fashion and beauty products, small appliances, pet supplies, and more.