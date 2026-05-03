Indian man compares US tree-lined streets with India, says development shouldn’t cost trees

An Indian man living in the US has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video on how urban roads in developed countries are designed with trees and shade in mind. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Sachin Sindhu, shared a clip showing streets lined with dense greenery, parked cars under trees and pedestrian friendly spaces covered by shade. An Indian man shared a video showing how cities abroad prioritised trees and shaded roads in urban design. (Instagram/sachhsin)

In the video, Sindhu said, “Look at this entire road. See how cars are parked under the shade of trees. And it's not just this road; I'll show you more ahead. Look here, a bicycle track, and right alongside it, trees are planted. See this? So many trees have been planted that there's no question of sunlight hitting the road. All the cars and people walking, they all move under the shade of the trees. Let me show you another street.”

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As the video continued, he pointed to another road surrounded by thick greenery and said, “Look at this, see how many trees have been planted? It’s turned into a complete forest. There are trees everywhere here as well. This is how cities are designed.”

‘Trees are planted, not cut down’ Sindhu further said that urban development should not come at the cost of nature. “Look at this... see here. You don't even need a sunshade on the windows. I don’t know when we’ll understand that to develop a city, trees aren't cut down; they are planted. If trees had to be cut down in the name of development, they would have been cut down first in these most developed countries. But they have planted trees everywhere. Look at this... look here. I don't know when we will understand,” he said in the clip.

The video was shared with the caption, “Development cannot be done at the cost of nature.”

Watch the clip here: