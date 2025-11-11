Indian man describes ‘sad reality of US’ as elderly neighbour dies in isolation

A video posted on Instagram by an Indian man living in the United States has been drawing wide attention on social media, as he reflects on what he describes as the “sad reality of the US.” An Indian man in the US posted a moving video about his elderly neighbour who died alone, highlighting what he called the painful loneliness many face overseas.(Instagram/sachhsin)

The clip, shared by user Sachin Sindhu, recounts the heartbreaking death of his elderly neighbour, who passed away alone in his apartment with no family by his side.

In the clip, an emotional Sachin says, “I want to share something very painful with you all. In the apartment near my house lived a very dear friend of mine named Shafar. He was 80 years old. Here, he did not have anyone. No wife, no children living with him. I was probably the only one who knew him well. A whole day went by without hearing from him, no calls since morning. Around 8 pm, I used the spare keys I had and went into his house.”

Discovery of a lonely passing

He recounts how he entered his neighbour’s bedroom only to find him lying lifeless on the bed. “I immediately called 911. The police arrived, began their investigation, and later declared him dead,” he says in the video. The rawness in his voice reflects both grief and frustration about the cultural differences he believes contribute to such moments.

Sachin continues, “One thing I really dislike about the USA is that there is no real sense of family culture here. Parents do not want to live with their children, and children do not want to stay with their parents. In India, we take care of our elders and stay connected with them, but that culture does not exist here. That is why many elderly people end up living and dying in isolation. I have already told the police that if no one comes for him by tomorrow, I will take care of his funeral myself.”

Message on family bonds resonates online

He ends the video urging people to remain emotionally present for their families. “Even if you live far from home, stay connected with your family. Talk to your elders every day.”

The clip is captioned, “This is also the sad reality of the USA,” and has accumulated more than 290k views.

The comments reflect a blend of sorrow and appreciation. One user wrote, “sorry to hear this bro. May his soul rest in peace.” Another remarked, “Nice message brother, appreciate your feelings.” Someone else said it was “a very heart breaking situation for us my friend,” while another commented, “Humanity is alive. You are the great.” A viewer noted, “In search of gold, money and privacy, we always lose diamonds, parents and values.” Another added, “May his soul rest in peace. He wanted to go away without troubling anyone. You went to check on him, that is so kind of you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)