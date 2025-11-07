Indian man in US says cities stay spotless due to abundant dustbins: ‘It is not about civic sense’

A video shared on Instagram by an Indian man living in the United States has sparked a fresh discussion on cleanliness and urban planning. Filmed by Sachin Sindhu on a calm American street, the clip shows him walking home after a gym session and reflecting on why cities in the United States often look much cleaner than those in India. A video showed an Indian man in the United States highlighting how frequent garbage bins kept the streets clean during his walk home.(Instagram/sachhsin)

Speaking in Hindi, his words translated into English read as, “This is the biggest reason why the cities here remain so clean. I am on my way home from the gym right now, and my house is about four kilometres from here.”

As he continues walking, he begins counting the garbage bins lined along the pavement. After several steps he reaches a tally of nearly nineteen bins within a short stretch. Pointing towards them, he adds, “There is a dustbin every ten steps here. If the same system existed in India, there would be no scope for anyone to throw litter anywhere.”

Check out the clip here:

Text overlays stress the point

The clip carries text that reads, “One of the reason why USA cities are clean and it is not about civic sense.” In another frame, further text appears, stating, “On my way home there are 80 plus clean garbage bins.”

Internet reacts

Since being uploaded, the video has amassed more than 60k views and triggered a wave of reactions.

In the comments, one user wrote, “If only our cities had such planning, we would not be fighting over civic sense all the time.” Another said, “Eighty bins on one stretch sounds unbelievable but also explains a lot.”

Another viewer commented, “Proper infrastructure changes everything and people follow the system automatically.” Someone else remarked, “In India we sometimes walk a kilometre without finding even one dustbin.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)