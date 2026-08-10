‘May appease BJP, avoid’: KC Venugopal on Shashi Tharoor's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's youth outreach campaign
After Shashi Tharoor's remarks, KC Venugopal said the BJP would be “delighted” if someone finds fault with Rahul Gandhi or says anything negative about him.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron ki Goonj' outreach program prompted KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary, to ask party leaders to refrain from making statements that would please the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Venugopal, while responding to reporters' questions on Tharoor's remarks suggesting that Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' outreach did not resonate with the youth as much as the Cockroach Janta Party did, said that Congress members must be “careful” and not make statements that “merely appease the BJP”.
The Alappuzha MP also said that he did not know what Tharoor said exactly.
"I have only seen his statement reported through some media channels, as far as I know. I haven't been able to hear exactly what he said," Venugopal said.
Also read: ‘Distorting it’: Shashi Tharoor says remarks on Rahul Gandhi's ‘Chhatron ki goonj’ campaign not an attack on Congress
"Even if Congress members do not always strictly abide by party frameworks or discipline, we must be careful to avoid making statements that merely appease the BJP," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Venugopal said that the BJP would be “delighted” and it would be the “happiest thing for them” if someone finds fault with Rahul Gandhi or says anything negative about him.
"All of us should take care, whether knowingly or unknowingly-and I don't believe he said it knowingly, nor is he likely to say it intentionally-to refrain from making such remarks," he said.
Tharoor's remarks and clarification
Tharoor said on Friday, while attending a programme in Maharashtra, that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' outreach raised the same issues as the political satire outfit Cockroach Janta Party.
Also read: ‘Degrees no longer guarantee jobs’: Rahul Gandhi flags youth unemployment in UP's Prayagraj
However, when asked why the Congress rallies did not resonate with the youth as much as the CJP protest did at Jantar Mantar, Tharoor said that there was a need for the Congress to identify what was lacking.
"Correct. And that's why we need to ask ourselves what we failed to do," he said.
"Did we fail to listen? Did we fail to tap into the old cliché of having our finger on the pulse of the people? Was our finger missing from the pulse of Gen Z. That's something we really need to interrogate," Tharoor added.
On Saturday, when his remarks gained buzz, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that his remarks were being interpreted as "an attack on my own party or its leadership".
Tharoor insisted that he was stressing that political parties must open their doors and create pathways for the next generation to gain the power to shape politics.
(With inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More