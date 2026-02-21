Hailey Bieber talks about expanding family with Justin Bieber, says she is ‘taking it one kid at a time’: I'll have 4…

Hailey Bieber opened up about motherhood, music, and family life with husband Justin Bieber in a recent interview on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, according to Billboard. She shared that their 16-month-old son, Jack, is already showing signs of following in his father's musical footsteps. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018. (REUTERS)

"Yeah, he does. He's been saying, 'Baby, oh baby, oh baby oh.' And I'm like, 'Whoa, that is so crazy,'" Hailey said, referring to Justin Bieber's 2010 hit single Baby. She added that Jack is already talking, picking up words like "basketball" and "please," which he previously knew in sign language.

Hailey also spoke about her plans for expanding the family. "I definitely want ... I'm taking it one kid at a time," she said. "I definitely do want one more. I'm not in a rush, but I definitely want one more. Maybe I'll have four more. Maybe I'll have three. I don't know, I really don't know. I'm just taking it one day at a time," according to Billboard.

The couple has kept Jack mostly out of the public eye, but Hailey shared a recent photo of their son, noting she had just shaved his head and that he now looks "identical" to Justin. "Oh my God, I'm gonna be sick!" Shane reacted, calling the toddler "adorable" and "the perfect mix of you guys."

Hailey also revealed her favourite Justin Bieber albums, naming the 2013 Journals compilation as her top pick, followed by 2015's Purpose. She's also been enjoying his 2025 Swag album, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last summer.

"It's such a good listen to me top to bottom," she said. "Obviously, maybe I'm a little biased, but the sign of a great album is when you've given it time and then go back to listening to it, and I just constantly keep going back to it," Hailey said, according to Billboard.