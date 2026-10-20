Selena Gomez calls vaping a stupid habit, says nicotine addiction may have altered her voice; doctor explains health risks of e-cigarettes

Singer and actor Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggle with nicotine addiction, revealing that heavy vaping may have affected her voice. Taking to her Instagram story on October 19, the star spoke candidly about the challenges of quitting nicotine, calling vaping a habit that is “just not worth it” and encouraging others facing similar struggles to keep going. (Also read: Selena Gomez turns 33: A look at her ‘weird but brilliant’ 7-step skincare routine for glowing skin )

Selena Gomez opens up about nicotine addiction Discussing the possible long-term impact of vaping on her voice, Selena admitted, "I am not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."

The singer acknowledged that quitting nicotine can be a difficult process but stressed that it is possible. Sharing a message for those who currently vape or are trying to stop, she said, "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it."

Calling vaping a ‘stupid’ habit, Selena also expressed that she has come to terms with the possibility that some fans might not like the way her voice sounds. Rather than focusing on others' opinions, she appears determined to move forward and maintain her decision to quit.