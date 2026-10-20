Selena Gomez calls vaping a stupid habit, says nicotine addiction may have altered her voice; doctor explains health risks of e-cigarettes
Selena Gomez has opened up about her nicotine addiction, revealing heavy vaping may have affected her voice. Doctor explains potential health risks of vaping.
Singer and actor Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggle with nicotine addiction, revealing that heavy vaping may have affected her voice. Taking to her Instagram story on October 19, the star spoke candidly about the challenges of quitting nicotine, calling vaping a habit that is “just not worth it” and encouraging others facing similar struggles to keep going. (Also read: Selena Gomez turns 33: A look at her ‘weird but brilliant’ 7-step skincare routine for glowing skin )
Selena Gomez opens up about nicotine addiction
Discussing the possible long-term impact of vaping on her voice, Selena admitted, "I am not gonna be able to change my voice. I vaped nicotine a lot."
The singer acknowledged that quitting nicotine can be a difficult process but stressed that it is possible. Sharing a message for those who currently vape or are trying to stop, she said, "Nicotine is so hard to quit, and I think I just wanted to say, if you're going through it or if you're even trying to vape, it's just not worth it."
Calling vaping a ‘stupid’ habit, Selena also expressed that she has come to terms with the possibility that some fans might not like the way her voice sounds. Rather than focusing on others' opinions, she appears determined to move forward and maintain her decision to quit.
‘I just hope that I can keep it up’
Despite the challenges, Selena remains optimistic about staying nicotine-free. Reflecting on her progress, she said, "I am really excited because I stopped, and I just hope that I can keep it up. It's really hard, but I know if you are going through something, you can get through it."
While Selena's experience highlights the personal challenges of quitting nicotine, vaping can also have broader implications for health. Although e-cigarettes are sometimes perceived as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, their aerosols can contain nicotine and other potentially harmful substances.
What are the harmful effects of vaping?
According to the Cleveland Clinic, vaping involves inhaling an aerosol produced by electronic devices such as vape pens, e-cigarettes or mods. This aerosol may contain nicotine and other potentially harmful substances in the form of tiny airborne particles.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, lead consultant and head of head and neck surgery and oncology at Aster Whitefield Hospitals, explained the health risks associated with e-cigarettes and debunked common myths about vaping.
According to Dr Narayana, although vaping may expose users to fewer toxins than traditional cigarettes, it is not harmless. The aerosol can damage lung tissue, worsen coughing and wheezing, aggravate asthma and reduce lung function. Nicotine can also increase heart rate and blood pressure, contributing to cardiovascular risks.
He further cautioned that nicotine exposure during adolescence can affect attention, impulse control and brain development. Using cigarettes alongside e-cigarettes may increase exposure to harmful substances rather than reduce risks.
Dr Narayana highlighted the possibility of severe lung complications associated with vaping products and advised people seeking to quit nicotine to consider evidence-based cessation treatments under medical supervision.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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