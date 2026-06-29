Are E-cigarettes really safer? Oncologist debunks common myths and explains the health risks

According to Dr Narayana, even if vaping delivers fewer toxins than traditional smoking, it still tugs at respiratory health, blood vessels, and can also strengthen long-term nicotine dependence. No matter how good it sounds, it is still harmful.

People often think e-cigarettes are some kind of safe alternative to cigarettes, but doctors in pulmonology, oncology, and cardiology keep saying, it’s not really that simple. Like, less harmful is not the same thing as harmless, and a bunch of research from the last few years points out that e-cigarette aerosols can carry nicotine, ultrafine particles, heavy metals, and other compounds that irritate and inflame the lungs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Narayana Subramaniam, lead consultant, head and neck surgery and oncology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, debunks the myths related to E-cigarettes.

Another big myth that people repeat is that vaping just releases water vapour out, and that’s it. However, it’s not really only that, because what you breathe in via an e-cigarette is an aerosol made from heated chemicals, and well, that mix can still damage delicate lung tissue. Also, some international studies linked vaping with long-term cough, wheezing, asthma worsening, and lower lung function, especially in younger users.

Dr Narayana warns that nicotine can raise heart rate and blood pressure, plus it fuels vascular inflammation, so the cardiovascular risk can grow later on, even after a while.