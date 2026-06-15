Think an occasional cigarette is harmless? Doctor explains why even casual smoking can damage your health

Every year on World No Tobacco Day, it is reminded that the usage of tobacco products is one of the biggest reasons for disease and premature mortality around the world. Although the severe consequences of smoking heavily are known, many individuals have the misconception about smoking “every now and then,” believing that occasional smoking is relatively safe. But today’s research findings prove that occasional smoking is dangerous for the body and brings various negative long-term outcomes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, highlighted the impact of occasional smoking on health. Smoking once in a while is equally risky and can have a drastic impact on overall health. (Unsplash)

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Invisible damage is made almost immediately Dr Aravind said, “Even occasional smoking entails inhaling harmful components, including nicotine, carbon monoxide, and tar.” As a result, the cardiovascular system and respiratory tract suffer from them immediately after smoking a cigarette. He highlighted that even though there is usually nothing noticeable after smoking occasionally, the harm is done invisibly, and research proves that those who smoke occasionally have an increased risk of heart disease compared to those who never smoked.

Health hazards that should not be overlooked The health hazards associated with the occasional use of cigarettes are as follows:

• Damaged respiratory system

• Higher blood pressure

• The probability of strokes or heart attacks

• Susceptibility to the harmful chemicals, which can cause cancers

• Tendency towards addiction