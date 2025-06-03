Cigarette smoking vs vaping: Are e-cigarettes actually a safer alternative? Doctor reveals which is better or worse

Vaping (using e-cigarettes) is often perceived as a ‘healthier alternative’ to smoking traditional cigarettes – but this idea is misleading. While vaping might be considered less harmful than smoking due to the convenience, lack of undesirable odour or the misconception that it is not that harmful for you, it's still not safe. Vapes contain nicotine and other toxic chemicals that can harm your health. Also read | Woman's vaping video from Bali shows inhaling 1 vape pod worse than smoking 12 cigarettes: Doctor reveals the truth Vaping still exposes your body to nicotine, which is highly addictive and can affect your heart and brain.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Viny Kantroo, senior consultant, respiratory, critical care and sleep medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, spoke about how cigarette smoking and vaping are two common ways people use nicotine, but they are not the same when it comes to health risks.

Cigarette smoking vs vaping

She said, “Cigarette smoking involves burning tobacco, which produces smoke that contains thousands of chemicals. Many of these chemicals are toxic, and dozens are known to cause cancer. Smoking is linked to serious health problems like lung cancer, heart disease, stroke, and breathing issues such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema.”

Dr Kantroo added, “Vaping, on the other hand, uses a device to heat a liquid (called e-liquid or vape juice) that usually contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals. This creates a vapour that you inhale. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, so they produce fewer toxic substances than regular cigarettes.”

However, she warned that this vapour can still contain harmful substances. Dr Kantroo said, “Chemicals like diacetyl (used in some flavourings) and heavy metals from the vaping device can be inhaled and come into contact with the internal lining of the lungs. This exposure can alter how our body tissues work and behave, leading to irritation and excess mucus or phlegm secretions. When these secretions clog the breathing tubes, they can interfere with normal breathing and pose serious health risks.”

Is vaping really safer?

According to Dr Kantroo, most health experts agree that ‘vaping is less harmful than smoking’ traditional cigarettes: “This is mainly because vaping doesn’t produce the same amount of dangerous chemicals as burning tobacco does. People who switch from smoking to vaping often reduce their exposure to cancer-causing substances and other toxins.”

However, 'less harmful' does not mean 'safe'. Dr Kantroo explained, “Vaping still exposes your body to nicotine, which is highly addictive and can affect your heart and brain. The vapour from e-cigarettes also contains chemicals that can irritate and damage your lungs. Some of these chemicals, like diacetyl (used in some flavourings), have been linked to serious lung diseases.”

Moreover, she added that chemicals and heavy metals inhaled during vaping can cross over into the bloodstream, leading to harmful effects in other parts of the body – the heart and kidneys are particularly vulnerable. Dr Kantroo said, “Deposition of these substances in such organs can alter natural detoxification processes and interfere with important chemical reactions, potentially impairing how these organs function over time.”

Health risks to consider

Dr Kantroo said that both smoking and vaping can lead to addiction because of nicotine: “While vaping generally causes less damage to the lungs and heart than smoking, it can still increase your risk of lung problems and heart issues, just to a lesser degree. The long-term effects of vaping are not fully understood yet since e-cigarettes are still relatively new.”

She added, “Vaping is especially risky for young people, pregnant women, and non-smokers. It can harm brain development in teenagers and increase the chances of starting to smoke regular cigarettes later on.”

Dr Kantroo concluded, that vaping is ‘probably less dangerous than smoking cigarettes’, but it is not harmless. She said: “Both habits can damage your health and are best avoided. If you don’t smoke, don’t start vaping. If you do smoke, quitting completely is the healthiest option. If you need help quitting, talk to your doctor or seek out support programs.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.