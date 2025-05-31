Expert on how quitting tobacco improves health in just 20 minutes to 20 years: ‘Risk of heart disease drops to half’

World No Tobacco Day is observed around the world every year on May 31. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced ‘Unmasking the appeal: exposing industry tactics on tobacco and nicotine products’ as the theme for this year. Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable illness and death worldwide. (Shutterstock)

While we all know that consumption of tobacco is harmful to overall health, certain lifestyle trends have made smoking appear attractive. Therefore, it becomes essential to know how quitting tobacco improves our health.

How quitting tobacco heals our body

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, explained how quitting tobacco kickstarts the healing process in our body in just 20 minutes to 20 years.

“Tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable illness and death worldwide. However, the moment a person decides to quit, the body starts healing within minutes and continues for decades,” Tanya said.

She revealed how quitting smoking can improve our health after 20 minutes, 12 hours, 9 months, 10 years, or 20 years. She explained the changes that go on inside our body, and how it should be incentive enough to quit the habit today.

20 minutes after quitting

Just 20 minutes after the last cigarette, the heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop to healthier levels. Blood circulation starts to improve, signalling the body's immediate response to the absence of nicotine.

12 hours after quitting

Carbon monoxide, a harmful gas found in cigarette smoke, begins to leave the bloodstream. As a result, oxygen levels in the body return to normal, reducing the burden on the heart and lungs.

24 hours after quitting

Just one day after quitting, the risk of a heart attack starts to decrease. The body continues to purge itself of the toxins introduced by tobacco, and the healing process progresses steadily.

48 hours after quitting

Nerve endings begin to regenerate, leading to improvements in the senses of taste and smell. By this point, all nicotine has left the body, a major milestone on the road to recovery.

1 to 3 months after quitting

Lung function begins to improve significantly. Breathing becomes easier, physical endurance increases, and energy levels rise as circulation stabilises and lung capacity grows.

9 months after quitting

The tiny hair-like structures in the lungs, called cilia, start to regrow and function properly. These structures help clear mucus and fight infections, leading to fewer coughing episodes and respiratory illnesses.

1 year after quitting

The risk of developing coronary heart disease drops to half that of a current smoker. The heart, blood vessels, and lungs continue to repair themselves.

5 years after quitting

The risk of stroke is significantly reduced, potentially returning to the level of a non-smoker. The risks of cancers of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, and bladder are also greatly diminished.

10 years after quitting

The risk of dying from lung cancer is about half that of someone who still smokes. Additionally, the chances of developing cancers of the larynx and pancreas are reduced.

15 to 20 years after quitting

At this stage, the risk of coronary heart disease becomes comparable to that of someone who has never smoked. The long-term risks of stroke and many types of cancer continue to decline, reaching near-normal levels.

“Quitting tobacco is not just about avoiding disease, it's about improving quality of life. Former smokers often report better breathing, improved energy, healthier skin, and a renewed sense of control over their health. Most importantly, it's never too late to quit. The sooner you stop, the sooner you start healing,” Tanya concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.