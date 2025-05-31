World No Tobacco Day: Expert shares 5 ways smoking actively damages your mental health

World No Tobacco Day 2025: Every year on May 31, World No Tobacco Day is observed to raise awareness about the ill effects of tobacco on health. WHO has announced the theme for this year - ‘Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products.’ This campaign intends to shed light on the manipulative tactics the tobacco industry uses to make smoking appear attractive. World No Tobacco Day: Say no to smoking to improve your mental wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

While it is already well-known how smoking harms physical health, the toxic content of cigarettes doesn’t spare mental health either. In the culture of ‘chai sutta breaks’, smoking is commonly thought to remove mental roadblocks, beckoning those lightbulb moments of creativity. Even beyond that, it’s generally considered a stress buster. But in reality, smoking worsens your mental health in more ways than one.

Dr Pavitra Shankar, psychiatrist at Aakash Healthcare, shared with HT Lifestyle how mental health takes a serious hit because of smoking.

She said, “Mental health starts to improve within weeks of quitting. People feel calmer, sleep better, and feel more in control. Mood improves, and confidence returns.”

Dr Pavitra shared a guide with us, listing out some of the ways you may be damaging your mental health if you are a smoker:

1. False sense of relief

Many people smoke to feel relaxed or reduce tension. But nicotine only gives temporary relief. It actually increases anxiety and irritability once its effects wear off.

Over time, your brain starts depending on nicotine to feel ‘normal.’

2. Higher risk of depression

Studies have shown that smokers are more likely to suffer from depression than non-smokers.

Nicotine changes the way your brain handles mood and emotions, which can lead to low energy, sadness, and a lack of interest in daily activities.

Often, many go for a smoking break at work to take a mental break, but the truth is, it breaks your mental wellbeing down in ways you won't even realise.(Freepik)

3. Sleep problems

Smoking affects your ability to sleep deeply. Many smokers struggle with poor sleep quality, disturbed sleep, or insomnia. And poor sleep adds to mental stress, creating a harmful cycle.

4. Increases stress in the long run

While a cigarette might feel like a ‘stress buster,’ it actually raises stress hormones like cortisol.

This makes the body and mind feel more tense over time, not less.

5. Increased risk of mental illness

Smoking has been linked with increased chances of mental health conditions like anxiety disorders and even schizophrenia in some people. It's not just physical addiction, it's a mental health trap too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.