‘Sitting is the new smoking’: Fitness expert suggests 4 exercises you can do if you sit for too long

For many of us, working from home or having a hybrid setup looks like the new normal. If you are also working from home, you would know prolonged sitting often leaves the body stiff, weakens the muscles, hampers our fitness levels, and more. Per the Mayo Clinic, too much sitting overall and for prolonged periods can increase the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and cancer. Exercises to do if you sit for long hours.

‘Sitting is the new smoking’

This proves that the new phrase ‘sitting is the new smoking’ may not be far from the truth. So, what can you do to make these prolonged sitting hours beneficial for your body? In a recent podcast with Revant Himatsin (aka Food Pharmer), fitness expert Bharath Jain suggested four exercises that anyone who sits too much can do.

Bharath shared quick, effective movement hacks to help you stay pain-free, strong, and energised—without leaving your desk. Let's see the exercises he suggested:

Exercises for people who sit too much

1. Neck stretch: Bring your hands behind your back to one side and stretch your neck. Repeat 10 times on each side.

2. Side and back stretch: Bharath suggested this simple exercise for the lower back. “Sit at the edge of your chair, place one leg over the other and lean forward, hold for 2 seconds and come back,” Bharath explained.

3. Lower back stretch: Sit upright and pull your knee into your chest. This is another good stretch for your lower back.

4. Shoulder stretch or shoulder rolls: To do this stretch, come to the edge of your chair, sit up tall and rotate your shoulders backwards, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Do 10-20 reps.

What happens when you sit a lot? Per the FoodPharmer, sitting for 10+ hours not only increases your body pain but also increases your risk of heart failure and death.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.