Woman follows carnivore diet with no veggies-fruits, gets PCOS, acne instead: Doctor reveals why women shouldn't try it

When losing fat and trying to tone the body, people often adopt the carnivore diet to increase their protein intake and boost overall health. For the uninitiated, per Harvard Health, the carnivore diet meal plan only allows the consumption of meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish, some dairy products, and water, excluding all vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, seeds, and nuts. That's why it is sometimes referred to as the ‘zero carb’. Women goes on carnivore diet to get abs and lose fat, gets health complications instead. (@drkaranrajan, shutterstrock)

Also Read | How to boost immunity and reduce cancer risk? Doctor suggests 6-letter hack ‘MEDSRX’ you need to learn today

However, there are many downsides to it if you are a woman. Dr Karan Rajan, NHS surgeon and health content creator, recently shared a video focusing on the same.

Why shouldn't women go on a carnivore diet?

Dr Rajan's video begins with another stitched clip where a woman revealed that she went on a carnivore diet for eight weeks to lose fat and gain abs. Though she lost fat and gained abs like never before, there were some serious side effects, too. She lost her period, developed PCOS, felt lifeless, and also had severe acne.

Dr Rajan then discussed the ‘role of fibre in enterohepatic circulation and its function in estrogen processing’, where he basically revealed why if you're a woman thinking about going carnivore, you should know all the health problems you may face later.

‘Fibre affects your reproductive health…’

Per Dr Rajan, if you chose a carnivore diet, you should also know that lack of fibre in your diet affects your reproductive health. “Fibre affects how your body metabolizes and clears out excess estrogen. It's not just about glorious dumps. No fibre means no proper clearance,” he explained.

“When your liver dumps estrogen into your gut, without fibre to bind to it and remove it, estrogen can be reabsorbed by your intestines. This can lead to hormonal imbalances that wreak havoc on everything from your cycle to your skin to even your metabolism,” he added.

However, it isn't just your metabolism or hormones that are affected; excessive estrogen can also lead to skin issues and hormonal acne, along with ‘mood swings, anxiety, and low energy due to gut-brain dysfunction’.

He added, “There can even be metabolic issues stemming from gut dysbiosis. And let's not forget that the lack of fibre can leave your internal fudge factory (bowel system) backed up.”

In the end, Dr Rajan acknowledged that everyone's different, and some people might even feel fine on a carnivore diet. However, he argued that they're in the minority. “For most people, fibre isn't a suggestion; it's a biological necessity for hormonal balance, and gut health, and acting as the oil that greases the creaky human body,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.