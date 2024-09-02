Doctor warns against ‘meat-heavy, veggie-less’ carnivore diet: It could lead to heart issues and dementia

There is a trendy diet on the block – the carnivore diet, and it is a hit with people who love non-vegetarian food. The specialty of this diet is that it consists of only animal proteins. This dietary pattern rejects the inclusion of vegetables completely. Fitness fanatics are gushing over this diet and calling it a high-protein diet and a no vegetable lifestyle. However, is it really good for your health? The specialty of carnivore diet is that it consists of only animal proteins. (Unsplash)

Is carnivore diet healthy?

People following this diet have insisted that it has helped them shed weight faster and have made them healthier than before. However, health experts are not quite onboard with this dietary pattern. On his podcast The Doctor’s Kitchen, Dr Rupy Aujla-- an NHS GP-- warned that a strict animal protein diet can harm health. The expert mentioned that a carnivore diet, along with a keto diet with a low-carb menu can be pro-inflammatory and pro-ageing in nature.

Pointing to past research, Dr. Rupy Aujla explained that senescent cells can accumulate in the key organs of the body, including heart and kidneys, leading to systemic inflammation and toxicity. He further mentioned that senescent cells should not be had in excess in the body, and they do not get cleared away by the immune system naturally.

Concerns over adequate nutrition

Multiple doctors expressed their concerns over the possibilities of inadequate nutrition with the carnivore diet. A meat-heavy and veggie-less diet may not be as beneficial as people think it to be. Dr Aujla explained on the podcast that this diet can also lead to cardio fibrosis and dysregulated mitochondrial function, in addition to increased cholesterol levels.

Carnivore diet can show results in short-term

Dr Aujla further mentioned that following this diet for a short period of time can show positive results, especially for the ones with genuine intolerances. However, in the long-term, a carnivore diet can lead to cardiovascular diseases and increase the risk of dementia as well. The absence of proper studies on people following this diet for a long time is one of the reasons why the doctor called this dietary practice - “Playing with fire.”

