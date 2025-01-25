Woman who lost 36 kg shares protein and fibre-rich calorie deficit diet plan to keep you full during weight loss

A fitness coach and Instagram influencer who goes by shapeshiftwithvon often shares her weight loss journey on social media. According to her page, she lost 80 lbs/36 kg naturally. In a recent post, she shared a realistic food guide that can keep you on a calorie-deficit diet while making you feel full. A fitness coach shared her diet plan that helps her stay in calorie deficit.

A calorie-deficit diet plan that will keep you full

In the post, the fitness coach revealed that after losing around 36 kg and while continuing her weight loss journey, she eats this diet to stay on a calorie deficit and feel full. “If you’re on a weight loss journey, here are my go-to foods that keep me full and help me stay on track,” she added. Here are the dishes she suggested:

1. 2 half bagels with chicken sausages, non-fat Greek yoghurt, strawberry and supplements

2. Taco salad featuring rice, ground turkey (which can be substituted with any protein of your choice), pico, salsa, mixed pepper, banana peppers, guacamole, and low-fat sour cream.

3. Cucumber salad made with cucumber, 2 eggs, onion and chive cream cheese, banana peppers, red onion, turkey pepperoni (you can have chicken pepperoni), everything bagel seasoning, and salad supreme seasoning.

4. Turkey (or any protein) sandwich, including carb smart buns, meat, pickles, mustard, low-fat mayo, and low-fat cheese.

5. Pizza made with carb-smart everything bagel, low-fat cheese, chicken pepperoni, and pizza sauce.

6. Stuffed peppers and veggies, including peppers, chicken, rice, salsa, fat-free sour cream, banana peppers, and broccoli.

7. Chicken breast with mixed veggies.

8. Sausages and fries: Chichek sausages, carb-free smart buns, fries and low-fat cheese.

9. Protein pancakes with sugar-free syrup, chicken sausages, bananas, and eggs.

The fitness influencer explained that meals like Greek yoghurt bowls and turkey (or any type of protein) wraps keep you full longer and help maintain muscle in a calorie deficit. Additionally, adding carb-smart options serves the purpose of balanced portions and adding high-fibre veggies or sides to keep hunger in check so you’re not constantly looking for snacks. “No crash diets—just real food and balance,” she added at the end.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.