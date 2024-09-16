Holy Guacamole! Indian chefs are adding creative twists to this classic Mexican dip

Avocados are definitely having their moment in the sun. From blending the fruit into smoothies and salad dressing to it now taking pride place on trending toasts, chaats and pizza, it is a health trend that’s has taken on many forms. Having originated in south-central Mexico, its inhabitants began eating avocados almost 10,000 years ago. One of the original ways to consume this superfood is guacamole, which can be traced back to the Aztecs before the 16th century. Called ahuacamolli (ahucatl = avocado; molli = sauce), it was made by mashing avocados and eating them with warm tortillas. Guacamole is a dip that is usually served with nachos on the side(unsplash)

At Mezcalita, the Guacamole Tres Texturas has original guac, avocado hummus and guacamole foam

Mexican native and executive chef of Mezcalita, Mumbai, Pablo Benitez believes this humble fruit “is more than just food, it’s a part of our culture and something we take pride in sharing”. “Guacamole is one of those dishes that embodies the simplicity and soul of Mexican cuisine. It's made from just a few ingredients but it can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere. It always hits the right note,” says chef Benitez, whose Guacamole Tres Texturas is a triple treat of house guac, avocado hummus and guacamole foam for maximum textural variety.

At POMPA, Chef Jason Hudanish serves the OG Guacamole that is made to order in the traditional way. “We start by muddling onions and a chilli mix with lime in a volcanic stone called a molcajete. The avocados are scooped and mixed carefully to achieve a creamy texture while keeping some chunks intact. Diced onions, a splash of lime juice, cilantro, and salt are added to enhance the flavour,” he says.

A good dose of Guacamole

Avocados are inherently creamy, add to it hummus and you get Double Dipping. While it began as two separate dishes, Chef Gresham Fernandes from Bandra Born, Mumbai, says, “We combined them into one. The hummus is made with chickpeas, chickpea miso, and roasted garlic puree, which goes on the outside of the plate. Inside, you’ve got the guacamole, made with two types of avocados and we add a lacto-fermented habanero and carrot puree. The whole thing is topped with kelp oil and kelp salt, and we serve it with nachos. Sometimes, if we’ve got good bananas, we fry those up too, so it’s either bananas and nachos or one or the other. They’re all topped with a little sumac powder.”

The guacamole is piled thick on Delhi's Cosy Box's avocado toast (instagram)

Looking for a culinary experience like no other? At Lyla in Mumbai, the guacamole is prepared fresh, right at the table. What sets their signature guac apart is the addition of the creamy feta cheese and bursts of fresh pomegranate. Chef Beena Noronha says, “The feta is rich and savoury, while the pomegranate brings a delightful pop of sweetness.” Chef Jason Hudanish, Brand Chef, POMPA

At Fig & Maple in Delhi, Chef and Owner Radhika Khandelwal’s lasude pickle guacamole is a tribute to her culinary roots. Inspired by the Rajasthani lasude pickle recipe she learnt form her dad. “This bold twist guacamole complements our jackfruit kebabs beautifully and is also served alongside my mom's raw mango chicken curry. Each bite is a blend of tradition and surprise, elevated by the bakery-fresh bakarkhani and crisp sabudana papad,” she says.

At Fig & Maples in Delhi, the lasude pickle guacamole has Rajasthani flavours

Since Ophelia in Delhi is known for its Mediterranean food, Chef Pawan has thought up a fusion guacamole that mixes both these varying cuisines. He says, “We infused Mexico’s guacamole with Mediterranean flavours by combining briny olives, sweet sun-dried tomatoes, and creamy feta for a rich and tangy variation. They are paired with pita chips, grilled lamb, roasted vegetables, or as a spread on flatbreads.”

In Cosy Box in Delhi, Chef Balwant serves up a Tex-Mex Guacamole that elevates the traditional guacamole with hearty, southwestern flavours. He says, “The black beans add texture and substance, corn brings a hint of sweetness, and red bell peppers provide color and tang. We pair it with Tortilla chips, tacos, nachos, or as a topping for burritos and quesadillas. Mix in the black beans and corn just before serving to keep the guacamole fresh and maintain its texture.”

At Akina, guacamole is served on a crispy thin pizza base

Never a bad day for tacos

Nachos make for the best way to eat loads of creamy guacamole, however, tacos are the closest competitor. Chef Sombir Choudhary from SOKA in Bengaluru takes something familiar and elevates it. With Thepla Tacos, he has married “the vibrant flavours of Indian and Mexican cuisines”. The dish has a crispy tempura avocado that rests on a guacamole base inside a spiced thepla shell. On the other hand, at Akina in Mumbai, the Avocado Pizza is an absolute favourite. Chef Rahul Punjabi, Corporate Executive Chef, Aspect Hospitality, says, “Its made with the best elements of nachos and dip It is a deconstructed guacamole served on a crisp to compliment the soft textures of the avocado.”

The DIY Champaran-style Carnitas taco meal at Carnival By Tresind

For a meaty delight, at Mumbai’s Carnival By Tresind, Executive Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed serves Champaran-style Carnitas in a fun DIY meal setting. Available in pork or mutton, they are slow-cooked, till the meat falls off the bone and can be shredded. This is served with tomatillo salsa verde, fresh salad topping of baby radish, baby beets, micro cilantro and pickled purple cabbage, along with guava guacamole, homemade wheat tortillas and pickled red onions.

Prawn tacos with raw mango guacamole at Red in Delhi

On the other hand, Chef Mukesh Singh from RED, Delhi, has worked to redefine the flavour of guacamole, which is served with their Prawn Tacos and lemon aioli. Their smoked raw mango guacamole is inspired by the Bengal classic - a mango chutney.

Tacos Piratas, which is on the brunch menu of La Loca Maria in Mumbai, is a long-time favourite among diners. Chef Manuel Olveira says, “The grilled tenderloin is marinated in Serrano Chili pasta, adding a smokiness to the dish. It is paired with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo with dollops of tangy sour cream to create a well-rounded flavour.”