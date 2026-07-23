Mitch McConnell health update: Rep. Tom Kean Jr's reaction to senator's prolonged absence | Watch

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a Republican from New Jersey, declined to comment on the prolonged public absence of Sen. Mitch McConnell, whose health condition has remained under wraps since he was hospitalized on June 14. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a Republican from New Jersey, declined to comment on the prolonged public absence of Sen. Mitch McConnell, whose health has remained under intense scrutiny since he was hospitalized on June 14. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg and Office of Senator Mitch McConnell/Handout via REUTERS.)

Kean also did not weigh in on calls for age limits or congressional term limits, according to a video shared by journalist Nicholas Ballasy.

Kean's remarks come as questions continue to surround the 84-year-old Kentucky senator, who has not appeared publicly since his hospitalization. McConnell has missed weeks of Senate votes, while his office has released only limited updates on his condition.

Also read: What happened to Tom Kean Jr.? GOP Rep's absence from Capitol Hill sparks concerns about his health

Kean declines to weigh in amid his health crisis Speaking to reporters, Kean declined to comment on McConnell's absence or whether Congress should consider age or term limits following the senator's hospitalization. Kean himself was absent from the House for nearly four months earlier this year before publicly disclosing that he had been receiving treatment for clinical depression.

Kean returned to Congress in late June and said on the House floor that he had sought treatment for depression.

Kean's absence had garnered significant attention in New Jersey political circles prior to disclosing his illness. According to reports, other Republicans referred to the quiet as "radio silence." The Republican-led town had already voiced dissatisfaction with its representative's lack of contact before the cause for Kean's absence was made public.

This had prompted lawmakers to revisit questions about disclosure requirements for members of Congress facing serious health issues.

Axios previously reported that Rep. Norma Torres plans to introduce legislation requiring lawmakers to provide more information when extended health-related absences prevent them from carrying out congressional duties after the cases of Kean and McConnell.