Where is Tom Kean Jr? New Jersey GOP Rep's absence from House sparks row amid health issues

Thomas Kean Jr., Republican US House Representative from new Jersey, has been absent from the House for over 60 days as he continues to deal with "personal health matter." As the US House resumed on Tuesday, May 12, Kean Jr was once again absent, triggering outrage among his rival Democrat lawmakers. US House Rep. Tom Kean Jr (L) and Kean Jr with his wife, Rhonda. (Rep. Tom Kean Jr on Instagram)

Kean Jr., a House Rep. from New Jersey's 7th district since 2023, has not revealed exactly what the "private health matter" in this case is.

As the House resumed this week, his office issued a statement reassuring lawmakers and the public that he will be returning to "a regular full schedule soon." His absence has frustrated other GOP lawmakers as well, given the thin majority the party currently holds in the House.

Where Is Thomas Kean Jr? Not only has Thomas Kean Jr been absent from the US House, but he has also not been seen in public in recent times. His official social media account remains active with regular posts celebrating occasions like Nurses' Day, etc, but none of them feature the 57-year-old in person.

For instance, on Tuesday, he shared photos of his Congressional staff members attending a celebration of "Our Community Salutes of North Jersey’s 10th Anniversary celebration to honor the 2026 high school enlistees entering military service." The Congressman, however, was conspicuously absent from it.