Protest videos from Mizoram and Bengaluru go viral: ‘So peaceful and clean’
The videos of protests from Mizoram and Bengaluru prompted varied responses on social media.
Viral videos from Mizoram and Bengaluru have captured widespread attention across social media platforms, showcasing remarkably organised and disciplined public demonstrations. This approach stands in stark contrast to the rising tensions unfolding at the protest site in Delhi.
“Not like your Delhi police, babe. They protect us,” a woman wrote while sharing a video from Mizoram. The video shows snippets from the scene where the protestors are seen holding placards and presenting their demands. The police are seen standing in a line in front of the demonstrators, while helping regular traffic navigate the area.
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“This is one way of making public leave after protests! See how @blrcitypolice did NOT use lathi. In fact the lady constables very kindly said, ‘it's going to rain guys, get back home safe’,” another person wrote in a video.
What did social media say?
The videos prompted a series of reactions on social media. While some praised the scenes in Mizoram and Bengaluru, others argued that the situation in Delhi was entirely different from the other places.
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An individual posted, “So peaceful and clean.” Another commented, “Appreciation of the peaceful youth, too.”
A third expressed, “In BLR, they weren't entering the parliament though.” A fourth wrote, “Bangalore police is the best in this country (have lived in 4 other major cities and I feel the most comfortable around Blr police).”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More