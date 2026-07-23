Anurag Jain appointed next NITI Aayog CEO. Who is he?
Anurag Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre.
The Centre on Tuesday appointed Anurag Jain, a 1989-batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog.
According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Jain will serve in the role for a period of two years.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anurag Jain, IAS (MP:1989), as Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post, till his approved tenure of extension in service and thereafter, for an overall period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.
The appointment comes months after Jain's tenure as Madhya Pradesh chief secretary was extended till August 31, 2026.
Who is Anurag Jain?
Anurag Jain is a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has held several key positions in both the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government.
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In 2024, Jain was appointed the 35th chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, the state's top bureaucratic post. His tenure was subsequently extended till August 31, 2026.
Known for handling major policy and governance assignments, Jain has worked across sectors during his service and has been involved in both state-level administration and central government responsibilities.
The development follows another key change at NITI Aayog earlier this year. In April, the Centre appointed economist Ashok Kumar Lahiri as the Vice Chairperson of the think tank, replacing Suman K Bery.
Jain now moves to a national policy role at NITI Aayog, where he will be responsible for coordinating with ministries, states and stakeholders on the government's development agenda.
(With ANI inputs)
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