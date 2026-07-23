PM vows won't harm youth's future, Rahul says 'you're the one doing that'

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the paper leaks, accusing the Centre of “harming” the future of the youth. The Congress leader claimed that PM Modi had “encouraged the destruction” of the education system and “protected” those responsible for it, while reiterating the demands made by student protesters. Rahul Gandhi (X/ @RahulGandhi) This came after PM Modi, in a post on X, said the “welfare and future of the youth” was the foremost priority, and said those who had tried to harm it would “not be spared.” The Prime Minister's message comes amid the Cockroach Janta Party's protest – which has continued for over 30 days – against the alleged irregularities in NEET.

In a post on his official X handle, Rahul wrote, “You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.” He said the demands made by the students were “clear” – union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, an apology to the students, and “action against those who assaulted them.

‘Decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure punishment for accused’ In his post, PM Modi said nothing was “more important than the welfare and future of our youth", and announced the government's decision to set up fast track courts to ensure punishment for those accused in the paper leaks.