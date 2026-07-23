Congress leaders put under house arrest in Gurugram, Faridabad over ‘protest fears’

Several Indian National Congress leaders were put under house arrest in Gurugram and Faridabad on Tuesday and Wednesday after police feared they may march to Delhi or hold local protests over the alleged lathi-charge on protesters at Jantar Mantar and the detention of the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, by Delhi Police on Tuesday. Supporters of India's Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) form a human chain to control demonstrators during the ongoing protests, two days after thousands of protesters marched towards parliament demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS)

Congress’s Gurugram president (urban) Pankaj Dawar was served a notice under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita by the station house officer of Shivaji Nagar police station late Tuesday restraining him from participating in any protest organised by his party. Track July 23 Jantar Mantar CJP protest updates

Dawar said a police team reached his residence around 10.30pm and put him under house arrest.

At least seven police officers, including the SHO, had reached my residence. All left except two cops, who remained deployed at my residence for the whole night to stop me from venturing out. They left in the morning,” he said.

“Police again reached my residence during the daytime on Wednesday, but I was unavailable at that time. The cops tried to know my whereabouts from my family but left soon after they didn’t get any information,” he added.

Dawar said the party’s rural president Vardhan Yadav was already in Delhi and therefore could not be put under house arrest.

Meanwhile, Bal Kishan Vashisth, Congress’s Haryana state coordinator, said police personnel reached his residence in Wazirpur in Faridabad’s Sector-89 at 5.20am on Wednesday and directed him to remain indoors.

“I was asleep at that time. The crime branch team had arrived in civil dress and asked me to stay indoors. They directed me to stay in the house, or else they will take me to the Kheri Pul police station. I contacted the station house officer about the situation, and he also told me to stay indoors,” he said.

'Not served notice' Vashisth said he and at least six other party leaders in Faridabad were put under house arrest to prevent them from marching towards Delhi. “However, none of us were served any notice. We, along with 50 to 60 party workers, had actually planned on Tuesday night to reach Delhi on Wednesday to protest against our leader Rahul Gandhi’s detention and lathi-charge on protestors. Looking at it, we were put under house arrest,” he said.

Inspector Devender Singh, station house officer of Faridabad’s Kheri Pul police station, confirmed that Vashisth was put under house arrest to stop him from taking part in any protest.

Despite multiple attempts, Gurugram deputy commisioner of police (West) Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (City) Suresh Kumar and Shivaji Nagar police station house officer Devender did not respond to HT’s calls regarding Dawar’s house arrest.

Police officials said security has also been heightened at the Gurugram-Delhi and Faridabad-Delhi borders in view of the ongoing protests in Delhi.

In Nuh, Congress leaders and party workers staged a protest at the Mini Secretariat against the alleged lathi-charge on students in Delhi and the detention of Rahul Gandhi. They submitted a written letter to Nuh sub-divisional magistrate Kunwar Aditya Vikram before ending their protest.