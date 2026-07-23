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    GMDA plans upgrade of Old, New Railway roads in Gurugram

    The project covers 7.5 km of Old Railway Road and 2.1 km of New Railway Road passing through densely populated neighbourhoods.

    Published on: Jul 23, 2026, 10:07:37 IST
    By Abhishek Behl
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    The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to upgrade New Railway Road and Old Railway Road in Old Gurugram to manage rising pedestrian footfall and traffic volumes, particularly in view of the upcoming metro corridor and the redevelopment of the city railway station.

    Consultants will assess the available right of way and recommend pedestrian crossings, footpaths and road safety measures. (HT Archive)
    Consultants will assess the available right of way and recommend pedestrian crossings, footpaths and road safety measures. (HT Archive)

    Officials said a request for proposal has been floated to appoint a consultant for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the project.

    A senior GMDA official said the stretches identified for upgradation are Old Railway Road from Rajiv Chowk to the Railway Station (7.5 km) and New Railway Road from Mahavir Chowk to the Sector 4/7 junction (2.1 km).

    The proposed interventions include geometric improvements, carriageway optimisation, junction channelisation, dedicated turning lanes, acceleration and deceleration lanes, median improvements, traffic islands and the improvement of service roads.

    “The consultant will assess the available space and right of way and, apart from upgrading the main carriageway, suggest measures such as pedestrian footpaths, crossings and road safety furniture. The aim is to improve traffic capacity, minimise conflict points, enhance visibility, and streamline vehicular movement for a safe commute for motorists and pedestrians,” the official said.

    The DPR is expected to be completed within three months.

    New Railway Road and Old Railway Road pass through densely populated areas, including Sadar Bazar, Sector 4, Sector 5, Civil Lines, Mini Secretariat, Jacobpura and several residential colonies. “Based on the report and recommendations of the consultant, the work of upgrading these roads will be taken up,” the senior GMDA official said.

    • Abhishek Behl
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Abhishek Behl

      Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.Read More

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