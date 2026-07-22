Anna Hazare writes to PM Modi amid CJP protest, urges 'minister's resignation'

Social activist Anna Hazare wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, calling on the government to engage in dialogue. The activist, who led the 2011 anti-corruption movement and RTI activism, also told the prime minister that a minister's resignation would send a strong message. Social Activist Anna Hazare has called on PM Modi to engage with the protestors and show accountability (ANI )

In the letter to the PM, Anna Hazare stated that taking the resignation of a minister would not weaken the government but send a strong message to other ministers about accountability, reported news agency PTI.

"If accountability is fixed and the resignation of a minister is taken, the government will not lose power. Rather, it will send a clear message to other ministers that if they do not discharge the responsibilities of their departments properly, they too will have to relinquish their posts. This will make the functioning of the government more accountable and effective," wrote Hazare.

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The social activist also raised concerns over the police action and brutality against students and peaceful protestors, adding that excessive use of force needs to be avoided in a democracy.

His remarks came amid widespread calls for union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam irregularities. The demand has been central to the CJP protest and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in Delhi.

However, Hazare didn't directly name Pradhan when he wrote to the Prime Minister that a minister's resignation wouldn't weaken the government.

Hazare flags concern over NEET leak Referring to the NEET examination, Hazare wrote in his letter that allegations of question paper leaks and serious irregularities surfaced in 2024 and again in 2026.

He also raised concerns over reports of 22 students dying by suicide following the cancellation of the medical entrance exam.

The activist also wrote that whenever irregularities or scams came to light, responsibility was often placed solely on lower-level officials, while the government claimed credit for positive outcomes.

He added that the government should respond with accountability rather than treating the peaceful protest as a law-and-order issue.

"The government should patiently listen to the protesters, build trust and resolve differences through constructive dialogue in keeping with Gandhian principles and democratic values," he added further.

(with inputs from PTI)