Woman who lost 23 kg shares 7 dos and don'ts of 9 kg weight loss in 4 months: ‘I will never starve my body’

Instagram user and certified nutritional coach (CNC) Gen Cohen believes weight loss is all about following certain dos and don'ts to achieve your goals. The weight loss expert, who often shares tips, exercise routines and diet recommendations to lose weight, posted a new video where she shared tips on how to lose 9 kg/20 pounds in 4 months. Gen managed to lose 23 kgs and now she shares 7 tips to lose 9 kg in 4 months.

Also Read | How to get snatched waist: Fitness coach who lost her belly fat shares 4 ab exercises to make your paunch disappear

Gen, who herself has lost 23 kg or 50 pounds during her weight loss journey and has managed to keep it off, shared dos and don'ts to follow if you want to shed 9 kilos in the span of a few months. She highlighted that she didn't mean 9 kgs of water weight that one might gain back the next day, but body fat.

Dos and don'ts for losing 9 kg in 4 months

Gen shared the video with the caption, “How to lose 20lbs in the next four months so you can feel confident by May of this year.” Here are the tips she shared.

Don'ts

1. Don't starve: Per Gen, she would never starve herself and advised the same to anyone trying to lose weight. It is the quickest way to lead to fat gain after weight loss.

2. Going to the gym multiple times: She also advised not to exhaust yourself at the gym by going multiple times a day.

Dos

3. Eating a calorie-deficit diet: According to the weight loss coach, to aid weight loss, one should eat a modest calorie-deficit (about 500 calories less per day). She added that if a woman follows this plan, they should be eating somewhere between 1,500-1,900 calories per day.

4. Pre-planning meals: Gen advised to pre-plan the meals a day in advance to ensure that you are hitting your calories and protein macro goals while still having a healthy and balanced social life.

5. Drinking water: She advised her followers to buy big water bottles to track their water intake. Drink 16 ounces (approximately half a litre) of water after waking up and 16 ounces of water before every meal. The daily goal should be 1 gallon (approximately 3.78 litres) of water per day.

6. Weight lifting: Instead of subscribing to a crazy fitness routine, subscribe to three (maximum four) days per week of weight lifting and prioritise going for one 60-minute walk per day. You can do this at the gym on a treadmill or outside. You can also turn the routine into two 30-minute walks at the beginning and end of your day.

7. Being the best version: Lastly, she suggested visualising yourself as being the ‘hottest and happiest version of yourself’. Remember, even though the number on the scale does not define your life, it's okay to take control of your health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.