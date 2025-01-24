How to get snatched waist: Fitness coach who lost her belly fat shares 4 ab exercises to make your paunch disappear

Losing belly fat takes time, patience, and persistence. To achieve this fitness goal, you have to make sustainable lifestyle changes, including eating a healthy diet, exercising, and giving up unhealthy habits. Fitness coach and influencer Dani Muñoz, who often shares her fitness journey and exercises she does at the gym on social media, posted a strong core ab circuit that you need to do to get a snatched waist. Fitness coach Dani managed to lose her belly fat with consistent workouts.

Dani posted 4 ab exercises on Instagram that will help you lose belly fat and get in shape. Let's check out the exercises.

4 ab exercises for a snatched waist

In the post, Dani said that the ab exercises will help people make their waist disappear. She wrote, “I can make your waist disappear.” Earlier, she had shared her transformation journey where, with consistent workouts, she managed to lose her belly fat. Here are the four workouts she suggested:

1. Dumbbell Dead Bugs: Do this exercise for 3 sets and 15 repetitions. It's a great exercise for engaging our core and building strength in your back and core. This is a bodyweight exercise that also improves your posture.

2. Plank: Do this exercise for 1 minute and 3 sets. The plank is an isometric core strength exercise that involves maintaining a position similar to a push-up for a particular length of time. It engages your biceps, triceps, forearm muscles, chest and shoulders.

3. High to Low Plank: Do this routine for 15 repetitions and 3 sets. This variation of the plank will engage your core and lats (your large back muscles), making you more stable and strong.

4. Reverse Plank Marches: Per Dani, you need to do this routine for 3 sets and 15 repetitions. This full-body exercise targets the glutes, core, arms, and shoulders.

Remember, while these exercises worked for Dani, they may or may not work for you. Therefore, always consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian to create a personalised weight loss plan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.