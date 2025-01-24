6 signs you have poor gut health: Nutritionist reveals why you should not ignore these and what you can do

Poor gut health can manifest in various ways, affecting not only your digestive system but also your overall well-being. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (Instagram handle Fries to Fit) recently shared some signs of poor gut health. If you're experiencing any of these signs, she also listed what you can do to improve your health. Also read | A guide to caring for the Indian gut If you have digestive issues like constipation, acidity, and bloating, you need to fix your gut health. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Common signs of poor gut health

In a video, she shared some poor gut health warnings your body is sending you:

⦿ You have skin issues like active acne, psoriasis, or even eczema.

⦿ You have anxiety or depression because your brain and your gut are directly connected.

⦿ You are feeling tired and fatigued the entire time.

⦿ You have sugar cravings because of the bad bugs in your gut. They feed on more sugar.

⦿ You are falling sick every now and then because your immunity is very low. 80 percent of the immunity lies in your gut.

⦿ You have digestive issues like constipation, acidity, and bloating.

She further wrote in her Instagram caption, “Signs of an unhealthy gut. Don't ignore these signs because it can lead to several diseases ahead in future... share this with someone who has these signs.”

How to fix your gut?

Deepsikha suggests:

1. Eat more fibre and veggies.

2. Stay hydrated and drink more water.

3. Keep moving and exercise.

4. Eat more fermented foods like pickles, kombucha, and fermented rice.

5. Consume a complex carb diet and limit sugars!

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.