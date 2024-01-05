8 simple and effective ways to stay hydrated in winter

One of the reasons behind surge in winter health issues is dehydration due to reduced water intake. Drinking less water can impact various body functions that help in digestion, regulating body temperature, immune system and assisting in bone and joint health. In winter, many people do not pay heed to thirst sensation which could lead to headache, constipation and even reduced cognitive function. If you are always feeling sick, constipated and brain-fogged during winter, you must increase water intake and indulge in hydrating foods. If drinking water all the time makes you bored, infused drinks can be a good option to hydrate your body. Start your mornings with hydrating warm beverages and set reminders during the day to ensure sufficient intake of water. (Also read: 11 ways to beat the cold wave and stay safe as mercury drops) Start your mornings with hydrating warm beverages and set reminders during the day to ensure sufficient intake of water. (Freepik)

Why dehydration is common in winter

"Maintaining adequate hydration is a year-round necessity, but the winter months bring unique challenges as the cold weather often diminishes our awareness of thirst. Dehydration during this season can lead to various health issues, including headaches, fatigue, constipation, and impaired cognitive function," says Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospital.

"Sustaining proper hydration in winter is imperative for overall well-being. Despite the colder temperatures, dehydration remains a potential concern due to factors like dry air, heightened respiratory water loss, and diminished thirst perception, says Dr Sunil Kumar Baliyan, Consultant- Internal Medicine & Assistant Medical Director, Yatharth Hospital, Greater Noida

TIPS TO MAINTAIN WINTER HYDRATION

Dr Rohtagi suggests drinking water along with meals and choosing hydrating foods. The nutritionist also reminds about the importance of maintaining electrolyte balance in cold weather.

1. Incorporate water with meals: Make a habit of drinking water with every meal. This will make sure you are having required amount of water every day. If you are bored of plain water, you can enhance flavour by adding slices of lemon, orange, or cucumber.

2. Opt for hydrating foods: Soups, stews, and broth-based dishes are not only comforting in winter but also contribute to your hydration. Additionally, focus on fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as avocados, berries, tomatoes, and celery.

3. Include electrolytes: Combat the risk of electrolyte imbalance caused by dehydration by including electrolyte-rich beverages. After exercising, consider replenishing with a sports drink or coconut water. Alternatively, you can add a pinch of salt or electrolyte powder to your water.

4. Enjoy winter squash and sweet potatoes: Incorporate hydrating and fibre-filled vegetables like winter squash and sweet potatoes into your meals. Whether roasted or mashed, these veggies provide essential potassium and vitamins, supporting optimal hydration levels.

5. Set a hydration routine: Establishing a routine for water intake can be particularly helpful in winter when the sensation of thirst may be reduced. Make a conscious effort to drink water consistently throughout the day, not just when you feel thirsty.

Dr Baliyan says one can use humidifiers in rooms to regulate indoor humidity levels, and regularly apply moisturisers to hydrate skin.

6. Include warm beverages: Integrate warm, non-caffeinated drinks such as herbal teas and broths into your daily fluid intake. Besides contributing to hydration, these options offer additional comfort in colder climates.

7. Skin moisturisation: Counteract dehydration by applying moisturisers to prevent excessive water loss through the skin. Nurturing healthy skin plays a role in retaining overall bodily fluids.

8. Indoor humidity monitoring: Utilise humidifiers to regulate indoor humidity levels. Dry indoor air can escalate fluid loss through respiration, and maintaining adequate humidity helps prevent dehydration caused by respiratory water loss.