Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings

Leana, who documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, spoke about how her 'belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling' as she ate 4/5 times a day. Within 2 to 8 weeks, you can achieve amazing results, get rid of belly fat, and reveal your muscles, she said. Leana, who lost 7 kg in 2 months, said, 'It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived'. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Leana has shared the recipe for banana brownies that includes ingredients like tofu. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

Protein-rich dessert that can leave you satisfied

If you're looking to incorporate more protein in your diet, don't sleep on dessert. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to skip out on sweets to meet your health and fitness goals, according to Leana. That said, there are some ways to make your sweet treats a little more nutritious, and adding more protein to your desserts is one of them.

Leana recently shared a protein-rich dessert recipe with tofu that helps fight sugar cravings. With it she wrote, "Refined sugar can be tough to quit entirely, but reducing your intake is a powerful step, especially if you deal with sugar cravings. One of the best ways to manage this is by replacing refined sugar with natural alternatives. For example, ripe bananas are perfect; the riper they are, the sweeter they become naturally. I personally use other natural sweeteners like orange juice/zest or apples in my desserts but banana is really my fav."

Leana added, "You can also include other natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup. This helps balance your blood sugar levels while satisfying cravings, and the complex carbs from the fruit keep you fuller for longer. It’s all about making smarter choices that fit your body without feeling deprived!"

She said as she shared her recipe in a video, “Refined sugar is blocking your fitness progress. Here is how you can control your sugar cravings: make your desserts using natural sweetness from fruits.”

Her banana brownie recipe

Mash 3 sweet ripe bananas.

Add 1 tbsp of baking powder.

Add 150g of flour.

Add 200g of silken tofu.

Add 100 g of melted dark chocolate.

Optional: Protein powder.

Mix all the ingredients.

Pour the mixture into the cake pan and bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180° C (350° F).

Each serving contains around 120 calories and 12g of protein depending on the brands of ingredients you use.

On her fitness journey

In a recent video, showing her before-and-after weight loss body, Leana said, "I lost 7 kg in my 2-month cut, and my belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling — I ate 4/5 times a day and didn’t feel frustrated at all during the process. That was one of the best fitness experiences I’ve ever had because I knew exactly how to handle it. Some people are shocked by the results, but the truth is, IT’S POSSIBLE. Actually, everything is possible. I just wanted it so badly that I made it a priority. Discipline can take you to incredible places, and the results you can achieve with it are beyond what you imagine. All it takes is commitment and consistency. It’s a long journey because you have to build muscle and then lose fat, but it's 100 percent worth it, and the cut doesn’t last that long. From 2 to 8 weeks, you can achieve amazing results, get rid of belly fat and reveal your muscles."

She had a message for people trying to become fitter: "When you build muscle, cutting becomes so much easier. You’ve already built the discipline, and your daily calorie intake is higher during the bulk, so when it’s time to cut, you’re still eating a decent amount of calories, depending on your fitness level. For those who don’t lift and are struggling to lose belly fat, even at a low weight, my advice is very simple and I don’t have any other solution for you : build muscle. Increasing your metabolism is the only way. Dropping to dangerously low body weights to get rid of belly fat won’t help, building muscle will. For those who think this is not possible, try going to the gym five times a week and eating mostly unprocessed food, and then we can talk."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.