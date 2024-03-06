Top 10 best breakfast options to lose belly fat

Belly fat, the most stubborn and dangerous of all kinds of fats, is hard to get rid of. The fact that it accumulates deep inside our body and surrounds our internal organs makes it deadly and a major cause of health issues such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. There isn't a single lifestyle change that can help shed this pesky fat accumulation, but a series of it, with a mix of exercises and balanced diet. Experts suggest that adding protein and fibre to your diet early in the morning can play a big role in losing overall weight which could also help lose belly fat. Protein and fibre can help stabilise blood sugar levels, boost metabolism, and promote an overall feeling of fullness which can control calorie intake during the day and help in weight loss. (Also read | Belly fat due to stress: Dietary tips, lifestyle changes to lose cortisol belly) To lose belly fat effectively, morning is the best time as eating the right breakfast can set the tone for the day. (Shutterstock, Freepik, Pinterest)

To lose belly fat effectively, morning is the best time as eating the right breakfast can set the tone for the day. One should focus on a balanced diet with lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while reducing refined sugars and processed foods. Apart from diet, regular aerobic exercise and strength training can help boost metabolism and burn calories. One should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week. Prioritise stress management and adequate sleep, as cortisol imbalance and sleep deprivation can contribute to abdominal fat accumulation.

BEST BREAKFAST OPTIONS TO LOSE BELLY FAT

Dietitian Amreen Shaikh, Head Dietician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central shares top breakfast options that can help support your belly fat loss journey.

1. Idli with sambhar: Idlis made from fermented rice and urad dal batter are low in fat. Pair them with a nutritious sambhar containing lentils and various vegetables. This filling breakfast will make sure to curb cravings during the day till lunch and cut calorie intake.

2. Dalia (cracked wheat) khichdi: Dalia khichdi is made with cracked wheat, lentils, and vegetables. Dalia is high in fibre and lentils are a powerhouse of protein. The combination of these two ingredients and seasonal vegetables can prove to be a balanced diet suitable for your belly fat loss journey.

3. Low fat paneer paratha with curd: Having a protein-rich breakfast is the trick to encourage weight loss. Paneer paratha can be made with whole wheat grains and can be stuffed with grated paneer and spices of your choice. A bowl of low-fat curd will also ensure ample probiotics needed to maintain gut health apart from a burst of nutrients.

4. Moong dal cheela: Pancakes made from moong dal batter mixed with veggies are a delight to eat. They are rich in protein, high on fibre and low on calories. This combination makes it an ideal breakfast to target your belly fat.

5. Sprouts chaat: They are not just convenient but one of the best breakfast options ever. Sprouted moong or chickpeas mixed with onions, tomatoes, and spices make for a delicious and nutritious chaat. This breakfast choice will make sure you supply your body with a range of nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins and other micronutrients.

6. Oatmeal: High in fibre and complex carbs, oatmeal promotes fullness and helps stabilise blood sugar levels. It will keep you full for long and keep your energy levels high.

7. Greek yoghurt with berries: Greek yogurt is rich in protein, while berries provide antioxidants and fibre. This delicious breakfast will give the right start to your morning.

8. Eggs: Packed with good quality protein, eggs help control appetite and support muscle development, aiding in fat loss. Being versatile, they can be turned into a variety of dishes from omelette, bhurji, sandwich, paratha to name a few.

9. Smoothie with spinach and protein: A green smoothie with spinach, fruits, and protein powder is nutrient-packed and low in calories. This will make sure to nourish your body well and aid in weight loss.

10. Chia seed pudding: Chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, promoting fullness and supporting heart health.

Remember to control portion sizes, stay hydrated, and incorporate a mix of these options into your breakfast routine for a balanced approach to losing belly fat. Additionally, pair your breakfast with regular exercise and overall healthy lifestyle habits for optimal results.