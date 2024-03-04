Do you have a cortisol belly? Dietary tips and lifestyle modifications to lose excess fat

One of the many reasons that's adding to the inches around your belly in modern times could be stress. Belly fat or abdominal fat is the most dangerous type of fat accumulation and can affect function of internal organs and cause insulin resistance, fatty liver, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Stress can disrupt many body functions. As a response to stress, cortisol, a steroid hormone is released which in excess can lead to many physical and mental health complications. The fat accumulated around belly due to chronic stress is known as cortisol belly. Excess cortisol can affect appetite and promote storage of fat, specifically in the abdominal area, and can lead to belly fat. While sedentary lifestyle and poor diet are often blamed for increase in incidence of obesity, stress is also one of the primary reasons behind belly fat and obesity. (Also read | Belly fat after 40: Tips and tricks to tackle abdominal fat in women) Cortisol belly, also referred to as visceral fat accumulation due to prolonged exposure to cortisol, the stress hormone, presents health risks extending beyond mere appearance(Freepik)

What is cortisol belly?

"Cortisol belly, also referred to as visceral fat accumulation due to prolonged exposure to cortisol, the stress hormone, presents health risks extending beyond mere appearance," says Dr Mohit Sharma, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Belly fat is just one of the signs of high cortisol levels in your bloodstream and other long-term damages can follow soon after.

"Chronic stress, driven by various factors including work, relationships, and lifestyle, triggers the adrenal glands to release cortisol, disrupting metabolic processes and promoting fat storage, particularly around the abdomen. This accumulation, known as cortisol belly, is associated with increased risks of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, and other health complications," adds Dr Sharma.

Reasons behind cortisol belly

Apart from promoting high levels of cortisol in the body, stress can affect the cause you to binge on fatty foods and discourage movement which is important to maintain healthy weight.

"Chronic stress, a primary driver, leads to sustained high levels of cortisol, which in turn promotes the storage of visceral fat. Additionally, poor dietary choices high in refined sugars, processed foods, and unhealthy fats contribute to fat deposition, exacerbating cortisol belly. Sedentary lifestyles and inadequate exercise further compound the issue, promoting weight gain and reducing muscle mass. Sleep deprivation disrupts hormonal balance, including cortisol regulation, leading to increased appetite and fat storage. Genetic predisposition also plays a role in an individual's susceptibility to cortisol belly," adds Dr Sharma.

How to address cortisol belly

To address cortisol belly effectively, a multifaceted approach is required as per Dr Sharma. From stress management to mindfulness, stress must be addressed in a holistic manner. The first step is to assess your stress levels and depending on the triggers, lifestyle changes must be introduced.

Yoga and meditation

Stress management techniques such as mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga can help lower cortisol levels and mitigate its effects on fat accumulation.

Balanced diet

Adopting a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats while minimising processed and sugary foods regulates cortisol levels and supports weight loss efforts.

Physical activity

Regular physical activity, encompassing aerobic exercises, strength training, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), aids in reducing cortisol levels, increasing metabolism, and burning visceral fat.

Sleep

Prioritising adequate sleep, aiming for 7-9 hours per night, is crucial for supporting healthy cortisol rhythms and metabolic function.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day further supports metabolic processes, including fat metabolism.