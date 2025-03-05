How to boost immunity and reduce cancer risk? Doctor suggests 6-letter hack ‘MEDSRX’ you need to learn today

Immunity is essential for preventing cancer and boosting our overall health in general. We may have heard this statement several times. Moreover, many studies have proven that the immune cells in our bodies help eliminate cancer. Recently, YouTuber Raj Shamani invited Dr Tarang Krishna, cancer healer and MD at Cancer Healer Centre, to talk about cancer and its various symptoms, treatments, myths related to it, and what diet to follow if you want to stay healthy and avoid cancer risk. Doctor suggests a hack to boost immunity and reduce cancer risk.

Also Read | Cardiologist shares what you must do in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s to stay healthy: Safe sex to cancer screenings

In one segment of the video, Raj asked Dr Krishna to share hacks which can help him boost his immune system in such a way that the chances of him having cancer become ‘almost negligible’. Dr Krishna told the YouTuber that if one follows the six-letter rule of ‘MEDSRX’, then 'cancer won’t ever be able to touch them'.

How to boost your immune system?

Per Dr Krishna, MEDSRX stands for –

M: Meditation

E: Exercise

D: Diet

S: Sleep

R: Relationship

X: X-factor

MEDSRX explained

Dr Krishna explained in the video that to boost immunity you should prioritise taking care of your mental health. He suggested doing any type of meditation every day. As for exercise, he suggested picking one form of exercise that suits you and doing it diligently every day. He suggested picking from anything between yoga, hitting the gym to exercise, doing pranayama or anulom vilom, going on walks or brisk walks, or doing 10k steps daily.

Explaining why diet is important, Dr Krishna said eating ‘good and clean food’ can help boost your immunity. He suggested eating vegetarian food preferably. However, if you are non-vegetarian, stick to chicken and fish, ‘only white meat, no red meat’.

Sleep, too, is essential to build your immune system. “Sleep as well as possible, even if you are sleeping for 6 hours. Though, it should be 8 hours ideally. Always go to sleep at 10 pm and then wait up at 4,5 or 6; that is up to you,” Dr Krishna said.

Explaining R, which stands for relationships in MEDSRX, Dr Krishna said that there is no point in doing all the steps mentioned above or taking care of your body if your relationships are not strong enough. So, keep your loved ones close. Lastly, X is that X-factor, which means continuing to do the things that you truly enjoy taking part in.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.