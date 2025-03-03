Experts warn poor nutrition puts children at risk of cancer. Here's what parents need to know

Malnutrition is a major problem and when it comes to children’s health, it can have grave implications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, director, haemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital said, “Undernutrition and food adulteration may potentially lead to cancer through suppression of DNA repair, elevation of oxidative stress, and compromised immune response to cancerous cells.” Also read | Childhood Cancer: Early signs of cancer in kids that every parent should know “Undernutrition and food adulteration may potentially lead to cancer through suppression of DNA repair," said Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.(Pexels)

Here’s how malnutrition can increase cancer risk in children:

Weakened immune system:

The immune system is highly important in detecting and eradicating the potential precursors of cancerous cells. The immune system is weaker in undernourished children, and they are likely to get infected more often and unable to get rid of precancerous cells. EBV and HPV are some of the chronic infections that can lead to cancer in children from malnourished families because the immune system is suppressed.

Oxidative stress and DNA damage:

Deficiency of vitamins A, C, E, and zinc can lead to an increase in oxidative stress that may damage DNA. Free radicals form mutations in the human body, and when the body does not have the means to fight them, they may lead to the development of cancer. Adequate nutrition also promotes DNA repair mechanisms, hence preventing the formation of genetic mutations that may lead to tumour formation. Also read | Childhood Cancer: Health expert dispels myths and taboos, shares important facts you should know

Malnourishment can lead to cancer risk in children.(Unsplash)

Growth retardation and changes in hormonal balance:

Malnutrition also alters the effects of growth hormones and metabolism, which may make individuals vulnerable to different forms of diseases and cancers. Low-calorie diets can interfere with insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) signaling, which is involved in cell proliferation and differentiation. These pathways may be associated with increased childhood cancer.

Delayed diagnosis and poor treatment outcomes:

Children who suffer from cancer are usually malnourished and are not able to endure long and rigorous chemotherapy. Malnutrition, therefore, reduces the body’s capacity to heal from toxic cancer treatments, which increases mortality and decreases survival probability. Also read | International Childhood Cancer Day 2024: 10 signs of childhood cancer you shouldn't ignore

Prevention tips and medical intervention:

Protein, vitamins, and minerals' adequate intake should be achieved through early nutrition interventions.

Improving food security initiatives in low-income areas with the aim of improving the diets of the people.

Routine check-ups to identify early stages of malnutrition and other potential health issues.

Awareness creation campaigns should be conducted for the public to be informed of the long-term effects of undernutrition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.