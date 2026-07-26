What is spiritual wellness? Why experts say it's more than a self-care buzzword
Unlike fitness or nutrition, spiritual wellness is not measured by a checklist. It is about understanding what gives your life meaning.
Self-care has come to mean different things to different people. For some, it is a morning workout or a skincare routine. Others turn to meditation, journaling or quiet walks outdoors. Alongside these habits, another idea has become more common in conversations around wellbeing: spiritual wellness.
Unlike fitness or nutrition, spiritual wellness is not measured by a checklist. It is about understanding what gives your life meaning, feeling connected to something beyond your daily routine and making time to reflect on your values. Health experts say it does not have to be linked to religion.
Also Read International Self-Care Day: Can spirituality improve emotional well-being?
Looking beyond physical health
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) describes spirituality as the way people seek and express meaning, purpose and connection. That connection may be with other people, nature, a higher power or simply a deeper understanding of themselves. The agency also notes that spirituality can exist with or without religious beliefs.
Experts say this broader definition explains why more people are exploring spiritual wellness today. It offers space for reflection at a time when many are looking for ways to cope with stress, uncertainty and constant digital distractions.
Also Read What is Bhakti in spirituality? A spiritual master shares 7 ways to practice it
It starts with finding meaning
Spirituality often grows through experiences that create a sense of purpose, compassion and awe. That could mean spending time in nature, practising gratitude, helping someone in need or simply slowing down long enough to notice the present moment.
Rather than focusing on rituals, researchers encourage people to think about the habits that help them feel grounded and connected.
Small habits can make a difference
Experts say spiritual wellness does not require dramatic lifestyle changes. Many people build it into everyday life through simple practices such as meditation, mindful breathing, keeping a journal or volunteering in their community.
A growing part of the well-being conversation
As universities continue to study wellbeing from different angles, spiritual wellness has become part of a wider discussion about what helps people live healthy lives. Researchers stress that it should not replace medical care or mental health support. Instead, they see it as one piece of overall well-being.
Whether you find meaning through faith, nature, mindfulness or service to others, experts agree on one point: spiritual wellness is less about following a set path and more about discovering what helps you feel connected, purposeful and at peace.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More