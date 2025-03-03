Cardiologist shares what you must do in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s to stay healthy: Safe sex to cancer screenings

Prevention is better than cure and key to a long, healthy life. Cardiologist Dmitry Yaranov (Heart Transplant Doc on Instagram) has shared his advice on keeping your body and mind in good working order in every decade of your adult life. In an Instagram post titled 'After years in medicine, here is what I wish everyone knew about their health at different age', he shared a decade-by-decade guide to help you stay healthy and live a fulfilling life. Also read | 8 reasons why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay In your 30s? Want to live a long and healthy life? Pay attention to your mental health as work-life balance is key to long-term well-being, according to a doctor. (Freepik)

In his caption, Dr Dmitry Yaranov wrote, “Prevention is key to a long, healthy life! Here’s what to focus on at every stage, based on American guidelines.”

Read on for what he said.

Your 20s: Build the foundation

⦿ Annual checkups – Establish a relationship with a doctor.

⦿ Blood pressure and cholesterol – Start screening early, especially if you have risk factors.

⦿ STI and HPV testing – Protect yourself with safe practices and vaccinations.

⦿ Healthy habits – Exercise, eat well, and limit alcohol/smoking.

Your 30s: Maintain and monitor

⦿ Continue BP and cholesterol checks – Every 4-6 years or more often if needed.

⦿ Diabetes screening – If you have risk factors like obesity or family history.

⦿ Heart health – Watch your weight, manage stress, and sleep well.

⦿ Mental health – Work-life balance is key to long-term well-being.

Your 40s: Watch for early warning signs

⦿ Blood sugar screening – Get checked for prediabetes and diabetes.

⦿ Breast cancer screening – Mammograms may start at 40 (ask your doctor).

⦿ Prostate screening – Discuss PSA testing with your doctor.

⦿ Heart disease risk – If you have high BP, cholesterol, or a family history, take action now.

Your 50s: Time for serious preventive care

⦿ Colonoscopy – Start at 45 for colon cancer screening.

⦿ Bone density check – Osteoporosis risk increases, especially for women.

⦿ Vaccinations – Shingles and updated flu shots.

⦿ Menopause and hormones – Women should discuss hormonal changes with their doctor.

Your 60s: Protect your heart and mobility

⦿ Cardiovascular screenings – Regular heart checkups are crucial!

⦿ Lung cancer screening – If you’ve smoked, ask about a low-dose CT scan.

⦿ Fall prevention – Strengthen balance and flexibility.

⦿ Hearing and vision checks – Early detection can prevent bigger issues.

Your 70s and beyond: Quality over quantity

⦿ Cognitive health – Stay mentally sharp with social activities and brain exercises.

⦿ Medication review – Minimise unnecessary prescriptions.

⦿ Routine cancer screenings – Individualised based on health status.

⦿ Stay active – Walk, stretch, and engage in light strength training.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.