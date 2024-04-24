Preventive health checkups allow timely detection of various diseases and conditions, leading to prompt treatment outcomes and quick recovery hence, it is crucial to understand the tests and screening you should do to stay in the pink of health. A large number of people in the age group 20-65, fail to take care of themselves due to erratic schedules, long working hours, sedentary lifestyles and juggling between household and professional life. 8 reasons why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay (Image by Freepik)

In such cases, people tend to suffer from chronic heart diseases, mental health issues, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney, liver and thyroid problems, and hormonal imbalances. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head and Chief Pathologist at Apollo Diagnostics, shared, “Opting for timely diagnosis and screening can help to detect any disease early so that one can get appropriate treatment. So, preventive health check-ups will help in quick response to diseases at an early stage by allowing successful treatment. How often one needs medical assistance and check-ups will be based on one’s age, family history, and other lifestyle choices.”

He revealed, “On consulting the doctor at the right time it is possible to catch changes in the patient’s body and detect health conditions without any further difficulties. By accessing the correct health services, screenings, and treatment, one should take that vital step in protecting his/her health. Remember that one having a family history of various diseases will also require preventive health check-ups to know his/her health status. Even those who are healthy should undergo preventive health check-ups to improve longevity and quality of life further.”

He highlighted the preventive health check-ups based on the age group:

Infants and Children aged 0-10 years will require auscultation which is a method to listen to the sounds of the heart, lungs, arteries, and abdomen of the baby followed by palpation, newborn jaundice and eye test.

Adolescents aged (11-19 years) need to be monitored for obesity, diabetes, anemia, hepatitis b, tuberculosis and high cholesterol and seek timely intervention.

Adults aged 20- 40 years will have to monitor their blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cholesterol levels from time to time as suggested by the doctor. Other vitals tests and screening include Liquid Profile, Pelvic exam and pap smear (women), Hepatitis C, Testicular Examination (men), Eye Examination, Dental exam, Skin self-exam for skin cancer, cardiac screening, thyroid tests, complete blood count (CBC), lipid profile test, breast self-examination and mammograms for women, vitamin D and B12 tests, colonoscopy for colon cancer and HPV screening for cervical cancer.

Those above 40 will need cholesterol, cardiac, heart, cancer, infectious disease, and osteoporosis screening along with bone mineral density tests (women). It will be imperative for this age group to take charge of their health and schedule regular visits to the doctor.

For adults above 60, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer screening, hearing tests, vision tests, Aneurysms, and Immunizations are recommended to stay healthy and hearty and avoid any health problems. Furthermore, one will have to know his/her family history and opt for preventive check-ups accordingly. Preventive health check-ups can be done annually, 6-monthly, or as recommended by the expert.

Dr Rajesh Bendre asserted, “By aggressively participating in preventive health check-ups, people can take hands-on steps when it comes to maintaining their health and well-being. It not only is beneficial for the early detection of diseases but will also help with required lifestyle changes, resulting in a healthier life.”

He revealed why you should opt for prompt health check-ups without any delay -