Too busy to stay healthy? Here’s how professionals can master work-life wellness

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining good health while managing a busy professional schedule can seem daunting. However, strategic planning and mindful choices can help achieve a harmonious balance. Crush deadlines and stay fit: The ultimate health hacks for professionals(File Photo)

The secret to thriving at work:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Dharmesh Shah, Founder and Director at Holistica World, suggested that creating a structured routine is essential. He shared, “Establishing a daily schedule that includes time for work, exercise, meals and relaxation can help manage time effectively and reduce the stress of last-minute decisions. Delegation and prioritisation are also key strategies. Efficiently managing the workload by delegating tasks when possible and focusing on high-priority responsibilities can prevent feelings of being overwhelmed. Using project management software can assist in tracking tasks and deadlines, allowing professionals to concentrate on their most important responsibilities.”

Extended hours at work can lead to adverse health outcomes.(Pexels)

He revealed, “Additionally, staying hydrated is a simple yet effective way to support overall health. Keeping a water bottle at the desk and drinking regularly throughout the day can prevent dehydration, which often leads to fatigue and decreased concentration. Tools like phone reminders or water-tracking apps can help meet the goal of at least eight glasses of water per day. Despite the challenges of a busy professional life, maintaining energy and focus throughout the day heavily relies on proper nutrition, consistent sleep, regular exercise, stress management, and staying hydrated.”

Smart habits every professional needs:

Akshay, Managing Director at Fitclub, emphasised upon the importance of prioritising sleep and said, “Quality rest is non-negotiable for both physical health and mental ability. Professionals should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, establishing a consistent sleep routine.”

He added, “Nutrition is another critical aspect that doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Meal preparation on weekends can ensure healthy options are readily available throughout the week. Keeping nutritious snacks like nuts, fruits, and yogurt on hand can help professionals avoid unhealthy choices during busy days. By planning meals and snacks ahead of time, it's easier to maintain a balanced diet, even with a hectic schedule.”

Yoga at workplace: Exercise to de-stress at office and regain focus(Twitter/Approach_pr)

Exercise is often perceived as time-consuming but it doesn't have to be. Akshay suggested, “High-intensity interval training (HIIT) offers efficient workouts that can be completed in just 15-20 minutes. Incorporating movement into the daily routine, such as taking the stairs, walking during phone calls, or using a standing desk, can also contribute to overall fitness.”

Asserting that stress management is crucial for professionals who face daily challenges, he advised, “Mindfulness practices like deep breathing, meditation, or simply taking a few moments to clear the mind can significantly reduce stress levels. Starting with just five minutes in the morning or during lunch breaks can make a noticeable difference. Guided meditation apps are a great way to incorporate mindfulness into a busy routine, helping professionals manage stress and maintain focus.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.