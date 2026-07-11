Refresh yourself during hotter days with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's masala chaas recipe: See step-by-step preparation

When the days are hot, one inevitably wishes for a cool, refreshing drink. However, the popular options available in the market are often ones loaded with sugar and with zero nutritional value. Masala chaas can be prepared from scratch within 10 minutes. (Pexel)

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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a solution to the problem by sharing his masala chaas recipe. He describes the dish as, “An ideal drink to have during the hot summer months. The base being yoghurt, which is a coolant, it is a popular and refreshing beverage. The fresh coriander and mint leaves add not only their wonderful flavour but also make it nutrient-rich.”

Chaas, or Indian buttermilk, is low in fat and high in nutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals. It provides multiple health benefits, which include improved digestion and rapid hydration in summer.

The recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor has no added sugar, can be prepared in just 10 minutes, and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows.