Refresh yourself during hotter days with chef Sanjeev Kapoor's masala chaas recipe: See step-by-step preparation
Masala chaas, or Indian buttermilk, is a spicy, yoghurt-based drink that is nutritious and refreshing. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares an easy-to-make recipe.
When the days are hot, one inevitably wishes for a cool, refreshing drink. However, the popular options available in the market are often ones loaded with sugar and with zero nutritional value.
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Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor offers a solution to the problem by sharing his masala chaas recipe. He describes the dish as, “An ideal drink to have during the hot summer months. The base being yoghurt, which is a coolant, it is a popular and refreshing beverage. The fresh coriander and mint leaves add not only their wonderful flavour but also make it nutrient-rich.”
Chaas, or Indian buttermilk, is low in fat and high in nutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals. It provides multiple health benefits, which include improved digestion and rapid hydration in summer.
The recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor has no added sugar, can be prepared in just 10 minutes, and serves four people. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients for masala chaas
- 2 to 4 tablespoons yoghurt (dahi)
- 10 to 13 fresh coriander (dhaniya) sprigs
- 2 green chillies
- 15 to 20 fresh mint (pudina) leaves
- Black salt to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin (jeera) powder
Method of preparation
- Put fresh coriander sprigs into a grinder jar. To it, add green chillies, fresh mint leaves and yoghurt. Grind all ingredients into a coarse mixture.
- Add half a cup of water and continue grinding until everything turns to a fine mixture. Set it aside for further use.
- Take 1 cup of yoghurt in a bowl and churn well with a churner.
- Add the prepared ground paste, six to eight cubes of ice, black salt, roasted cumin powder, and two and a half cups of water, and churn well until well combined.
- Pour into individual earthenware glasses and serve chilled.
About Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Born on April 10, 1964, Sanjeev Kapoor is a celebrity chef, television presenter, cookbook author, and entrepreneur. He became a household name through the cooking show Khana Khazana, which debuted in the 1990s. He has since earned numerous laurels, opened restaurants across the globe, and, in 2017, was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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