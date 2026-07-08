Chef Kunal Kapur shares how to make spicy masala pav recipe: See step-by-step preparation
The masala pav recipe by Kunal Kapur is a spicy, filling snack, which is perfect for when the hunger strikes in the evening.
The rainy evenings make one crave a spicy snack, and on occasions, something filling as well. Taking to Instagram on July 7, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared just the recipe: his spice masala pav.
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Describing the dish, he wrote in the caption: “Delhi rains have me craving one thing and one thing only - a buttery, spicy plate of masala pav. Soft pav toasted in butter, loaded with a flavour-packed masala, and best enjoyed with a hot cup of chai. Comfort food doesn’t get better than this.”
The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for masala pav
- Oil - 1 tablespoon
- Butter - 2 tablespoons
- Cumin - 1 teaspoon
- Onion, chopped - ⅓ cup
- Ginger, chopped - 2 teaspoons
- Garlic, chopped - 2 teaspoons
- Curry leaves - 1 sprig
- Green chilli, slit - 1
- Turmeric powder - ¼ teaspoon
- Kashmiri chilli powder - 1 teaspoon
- Pav bhaji masala - 1 tablespoon
- Salt - to taste
- Tomato, chopped - ⅓ cup
- Water - a dash
- Pav bread - 6
- Fresh coriander, chopped - handful
For garnish:
- Sev - ¼ cup
- Pomegranate - ¼ cup
- Fresh coriander, chopped - handful
- Lemon wedges
- Slit green chillies
Method of preparation
- Heat oil in a large pan. Add butter and let it melt.
- Then add whole cumin seeds, chopped onion, chopped ginger, and chopped garlic, and sauté them in the pan.
- As the onion changes colour, add curry leaves, slit green chilli, turmeric powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, and salt. Cook them well, stirring continuously so that the spices do not burn.
- Add chopped tomatoes and mix them in well. When the mixture has dried up, add a dash of water and stir again.
- Take pav bread and cut it into small cubes. Add the bread cubes to the pan with the masala. Sprinkle fresh chopped coriander from the top. Stir well so that the bread cubes get coated well with the masala on all sides.
- The masala pav is ready. Serve it on a plate, topped with sev, pomegranate seeds, fresh chopped coriander, slit chillies and lemon wedges.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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