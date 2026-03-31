Chef Kunal Kapur shares his signature recipes to make masala pav bhurji 2 ways: Veg and eggs

Fusion has been the rage in culinary arts for quite some time, but it does not have to be limited to fancy restaurants. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur decided to make it more grounded by putting his own twist on street-style pav bhaji and the bhurji that we all relish at home, to make his own dish, pav bhurji. Kunal Kapur shares his signature masala bhurji pav recipe. (chefkunalkapur.com)

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Taking to Instagram on March 31, he shared two of his signature recipes for pav bhurji - one vegetarian, and the other with eggs.

“Masala Pav Bhurji is what happens when your favourite street-style pav meets a spicy, buttery bhurji twist. Think of it as a quicker, more textured cousin of pav bhaji—where roughly mashed veggies are cooked with bold masalas, onions, tomatoes, and a generous amount of butter, but not completely smooth,” he wrote in the caption.