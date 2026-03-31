Chef Kunal Kapur shares his signature recipes to make masala pav bhurji 2 ways: Veg and eggs
Kunal Kapur's masala bhurji pav gives the classic street pav bhaji a homely twist, as he prepares it both with and without eggs.
Fusion has been the rage in culinary arts for quite some time, but it does not have to be limited to fancy restaurants. Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur decided to make it more grounded by putting his own twist on street-style pav bhaji and the bhurji that we all relish at home, to make his own dish, pav bhurji.
Also Read | Fitness coach shares sticky honey garlic chicken recipe loaded with 30g protein and only 250 cal in each serving
Taking to Instagram on March 31, he shared two of his signature recipes for pav bhurji - one vegetarian, and the other with eggs.
“Masala Pav Bhurji is what happens when your favourite street-style pav meets a spicy, buttery bhurji twist. Think of it as a quicker, more textured cousin of pav bhaji—where roughly mashed veggies are cooked with bold masalas, onions, tomatoes, and a generous amount of butter, but not completely smooth,” he wrote in the caption.
The step-by-step recipes for both are presented as follows.
Veg masala bhurji
Ingredients:
- Kashmiri Deggi Mirch – 2 tbsp
- Garlic cloves (peeled) – 10 to 12
- Water – a dash
- Oil – 2 tbsp
- Butter – 3 tbsp
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Onion (chopped) – ½ cup
- Green chilli (chopped) – 1
- Capsicum (chopped) – ¼ cup
- Beetroot (finely chopped) – ¼ cup
- Tomato (chopped) – ½ cup
- Salt – to taste
- Chilli paste – 3 tbsp
- Fresh coriander (chopped) – a handful
- Coriander powder – 2 tsp
- Pav bhaji masala – 1 tbsp
- Kasoori methi – a pinch
- Water – ½ cup
- Pav – 6
- Cheese (grated) – optional
- Lemon wedges – 2
Method of preparation:
- Add soaked Kashmiri red chillies and garlic to a mixer grinder with a little water and blend into a smooth, slightly watery paste. Keep aside.
- Heat a pan on medium flame. Add oil, butter, cumin seeds, and onions. Sauté on high until the onions turn translucent.
- Add capsicum, tomatoes, beetroot, green chilli, salt, powdered spices, fresh coriander, and the chilli-garlic paste. Cook on medium-high flame for 2–3 minutes.
- Add water and lightly mash the vegetables using a pav bhaji masher, keeping the texture slightly chunky.
- Your masala base is ready. Set aside or reheat as needed.
Egg masala bhurji
Ingredients:
- Eggs – 4
- Salt – ½ tsp
- Butter – 2 tbsp
- Onions, Chopped – ½ cup
- Ginger, Chopped – ½ tsp
- Garlic, Chopped – ½ tsp (optional)
- Green Chilli, Chopped – 1 no
- Turmeric – ½ tsp
- Pav Bhaji Masala – ½ tbsp
- Tomato, Chopped – ½ cup
- Coriander, Chopped – handful
Method of preparation:
- Start by whisking eggs with salt.
- In a pan, melt butter and sauté chopped onions, ginger, garlic, and green chilli.
- Add turmeric, pav bhaji masala, chopped tomatoes, and cook until the tomatoes are soft.
- Pour in the whisked eggs and scramble until cooked.
- Garnish with chopped coriander.
Masala pav bhurji
Ingredients:
- Prepared vegetable masala (or egg bhurji)
- Butter – 1 tbsp (per portion)
- Chilli garlic chutney – 2–3 tbsp
- Fresh coriander – as required
- Cheese – optional
Method of serving:
- Slice the pav horizontally, keeping one side intact.
- Heat a tawa, add butter, chilli garlic chutney, and coriander. Add some prepared masala and coat the pav evenly. Cook briefly.
- Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice and fresh coriander. Serve hot with chutney and onions.
Alternate serving:
- Cut the pav into cubes.
- Toss on a hot tawa with butter, chutney, coriander, and masala. Mix gently without overcooking.
- Finish with lemon juice, coriander, and optional grated cheese. Serve immediately.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.