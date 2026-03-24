AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 4 effects of eating eggs every day for 2 weeks

Taking to Instagram on March 24, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, sought to answer just that as he listed the effects of eating eggs every day for 14 days.

Eggs are nutritionally dense foods that are rich in protein. They support growth and muscle development, keep us satiated for long, and provide other health benefits. However, people often question whether eggs can be eaten every day, or if it would be stressful for our metabolism.

1. The brain can benefit Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient used to make acetylcholine, shared Dr Sethi. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter which is important for memory and focus.

2. Cholesterol profile can improve People often worry about the cholesterol present in whole eggs and cite it as a reason not to eat eggs daily. However, according to Dr Sethi, eating eggs regularly can actually improve the cholesterol profile of individuals.

“In many people, eggs can actually increase HDL (high-density lipoprotein), the good cholesterol,” he shared.

3. Eyes get better nutritional support Eating eggs regularly provides protective nutrients to the eyes. As Dr Sethi explained, “Egg yolks contain lutein and zeaxanthin. These are the antioxidants that help filter high-energy blue light and support eye health.”

4. Improve skin health Eggs are rich in sulphur-containing amino acids, shared Dr Sethi. It helps the body to produce keratin, a type of protein that is vital for healthy hair, skin and nails.

Dr Sethi also shared vegetarian alternatives for eggs, stating that soy-based foods such as tofu, tempeh and edamame are the closest plant-based protein equivalent to eggs.

Importance of eating whole eggs Even when people make eggs a part of their daily diet, many prefer eating egg whites over consuming whole eggs. This is commonly because of the fear of cholesterol found in yolks. However, there is no medical reason for yolks getting a bad rep, as Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 40 years of experience, shared on Instagram on February 7.

Egg whites, on their own, are an inflammatory protein, shared Dr Chopra. Eggs become whole foods only when combined with the yolk.

“The yolk, in particular, has been blamed because of its cholesterol content, but it actually holds most of the egg’s nutrients. Compared to egg whites, the yolk provides far more vitamin A, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids,” stated Dr Chopra.

Cholesterol itself is majorly misunderstood, shared the cardiologist. “It’s essential for cell structure, hormone production, brain function, and a healthy immune system,” he explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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