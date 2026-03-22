US doctor shares 5 dietary additions to lower LDL cholesterol levels naturally: Omega-3s, garlic extract and more

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared natural ways you can reduce cholesterol if you have high LDL levels. In an Instagram video shared on March 18, the physician outlines evidence-backed dietary additions that can help lower LDL , improve lipid metabolism, and support overall heart health.

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Cholesterol , particularly high levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease – often developing silently over time. While medications can play a crucial role in managing elevated levels, they aren’t the only line of defence. Simple, consistent dietary additions and natural interventions can also support healthier lipid levels and overall heart health.

Psyllium husk According to Dr Sood, psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that forms a gel-like substance in the gut, which binds to bile acids and cholesterol molecules and helps carry them out of the body through excretion. He explains that bile acids are produced by the liver using LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream – so when more bile is excreted, the liver draws on circulating LDL to replenish it.

The physician notes, “Psyllium is a soluble fibre that forms a viscous gel in the intestine. This gel binds bile acids and cholesterol so they are excreted rather than recycled. Because bile acids are made from cholesterol, the liver must pull more LDL from the bloodstream to replace them. Clinical trials show 10 grams per day (approx) psyllium can lower LDL by about six to seven percent and improve overall lipid markers.”

Plant sterols Dr Sood emphasises that plant sterols are compounds structurally similar to cholesterol, allowing them to compete with it during absorption in the gut. By effectively crowding out cholesterol, they reduce the amount of cholesterol particles that enter the bloodstream, helping support healthier lipid levels.

He explains, “Plant sterols resemble cholesterol structurally and compete with it for absorption in intestinal micelles. This reduces the amount of cholesterol entering circulation and increases faecal excretion. Meta-analyses show intakes of approximately 0.6 to 3.3 grams per day reduce LDL cholesterol by about six to twelve percent.”

Omega-3 fatty acids Omega-3 fatty acids – particularly EPA and DHA – help lower triglyceride levels by reducing the liver’s production of VLDL particles and enhancing the clearance of triglycerides from the bloodstream. According to the physician, supplementing with these essential fats can support overall lipid metabolism and, in turn, help reduce cardiovascular risk.

He explains, “EPA and DHA primarily lower triglycerides by reducing liver production of VLDL particles and enhancing triglyceride clearance from blood. Trials show reductions of about 20 to 30 percent in triglycerides with supplementation, improving overall lipid metabolism and cardiovascular risk profiles.”

Garlic extract Garlic contains allicin, a bioactive compound known to help reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. Regular consumption – particularly in extract form – has been shown to lower total cholesterol and LDL levels, with more pronounced benefits seen in individuals who already have elevated baseline cholesterol.

Dr Sood explains, “Garlic compounds such as allicin and S-allyl-cysteine may inhibit HMG-CoA reductase and reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. Randomised trials and meta-analyses show modest reductions in total cholesterol and LDL, especially in people with elevated baseline levels.”

Green tea According to the physician, green tea is rich in catechins – powerful antioxidants that help reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut and inhibit its synthesis in the liver. Regular intake can contribute to lowering both LDL and total cholesterol levels.

Dr Sood explains, “Green tea catechins, particularly EGCG, reduce cholesterol absorption and may inhibit hepatic cholesterol synthesis. Meta-analyses of randomised trials show consistent modest reductions in LDL and total cholesterol.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.