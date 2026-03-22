US doctor shares 5 dietary additions to lower LDL cholesterol levels naturally: Omega-3s, garlic extract and more
Did you know high cholesterol levels can be lowered naturally? Dr Sood shares 5 dietary additions to reduce LDL levels.
Cholesterol, particularly high levels of LDL or “bad” cholesterol, is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease – often developing silently over time. While medications can play a crucial role in managing elevated levels, they aren’t the only line of defence. Simple, consistent dietary additions and natural interventions can also support healthier lipid levels and overall heart health.
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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared natural ways you can reduce cholesterol if you have high LDL levels. In an Instagram video shared on March 18, the physician outlines evidence-backed dietary additions that can help lower LDL, improve lipid metabolism, and support overall heart health.
Psyllium husk
According to Dr Sood, psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that forms a gel-like substance in the gut, which binds to bile acids and cholesterol molecules and helps carry them out of the body through excretion. He explains that bile acids are produced by the liver using LDL cholesterol from the bloodstream – so when more bile is excreted, the liver draws on circulating LDL to replenish it.
The physician notes, “Psyllium is a soluble fibre that forms a viscous gel in the intestine. This gel binds bile acids and cholesterol so they are excreted rather than recycled. Because bile acids are made from cholesterol, the liver must pull more LDL from the bloodstream to replace them. Clinical trials show 10 grams per day (approx) psyllium can lower LDL by about six to seven percent and improve overall lipid markers.”
Plant sterols
Dr Sood emphasises that plant sterols are compounds structurally similar to cholesterol, allowing them to compete with it during absorption in the gut. By effectively crowding out cholesterol, they reduce the amount of cholesterol particles that enter the bloodstream, helping support healthier lipid levels.
He explains, “Plant sterols resemble cholesterol structurally and compete with it for absorption in intestinal micelles. This reduces the amount of cholesterol entering circulation and increases faecal excretion. Meta-analyses show intakes of approximately 0.6 to 3.3 grams per day reduce LDL cholesterol by about six to twelve percent.”
Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids – particularly EPA and DHA – help lower triglyceride levels by reducing the liver’s production of VLDL particles and enhancing the clearance of triglycerides from the bloodstream. According to the physician, supplementing with these essential fats can support overall lipid metabolism and, in turn, help reduce cardiovascular risk.
He explains, “EPA and DHA primarily lower triglycerides by reducing liver production of VLDL particles and enhancing triglyceride clearance from blood. Trials show reductions of about 20 to 30 percent in triglycerides with supplementation, improving overall lipid metabolism and cardiovascular risk profiles.”
Garlic extract
Garlic contains allicin, a bioactive compound known to help reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. Regular consumption – particularly in extract form – has been shown to lower total cholesterol and LDL levels, with more pronounced benefits seen in individuals who already have elevated baseline cholesterol.
Dr Sood explains, “Garlic compounds such as allicin and S-allyl-cysteine may inhibit HMG-CoA reductase and reduce cholesterol synthesis in the liver. Randomised trials and meta-analyses show modest reductions in total cholesterol and LDL, especially in people with elevated baseline levels.”
Green tea
According to the physician, green tea is rich in catechins – powerful antioxidants that help reduce cholesterol absorption in the gut and inhibit its synthesis in the liver. Regular intake can contribute to lowering both LDL and total cholesterol levels.
Dr Sood explains, “Green tea catechins, particularly EGCG, reduce cholesterol absorption and may inhibit hepatic cholesterol synthesis. Meta-analyses of randomised trials show consistent modest reductions in LDL and total cholesterol.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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